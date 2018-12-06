“25 Days Of Sharing”- Stephen Adair, Dixie Echoes

Written by scoopsnews on December 6, 2018 – 5:25 am -

December is a time for sharing. At Christmas, we (Christians) celebrate The Greatest Gift of All, Jesus Christ.

Over the next few weeks we will be talking with many industry leaders, artists, pastors, promoters, etc. and asking them questions. They will “share” the answer to the question in 10 seconds or less. We are asking for their best advice on many different topics.

Question # 6 goes to Stephen Adair, tenor singer for the Dixie Echoes.

Stephen, you left your home in Indiana to fulfil a dream and sing with The Dixie Echoes.

What advice could you give a young gospel singer that wants to one day live their dream and sing with a gospel quartet?

