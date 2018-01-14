Acappella from The Allen Family

Acappella from The Allen FamilyWritten by scoopsnews on January 14, 2018 – 7:19 am -
Here’s The Allen Family Singing a beautiful Acappella Rendition .
On the cross He sealed my pardon, paid the debt and made me free! That is the reason we can sing! We hope you’ve enjoyed the 4th season of A Cappella Sunday. We’ve definitely enjoyed bringing them to you!
#theallenfamily #acappella
