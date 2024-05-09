Congratulations to The Guardians and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 for May 2024

|1. Heaven Is Happening
|Guardians/Daywind
|2. Help Is On The Way
|Gold City/New Haven Records
|3. Meet Me At The Cross
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|4. There’s A Song For That
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|5. Stand In The Storm
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|6. Carry The Glorious Gospel
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|7. Grace Will Lead You Home
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|8. Privilege Of Prayer
|Whisnants/UIA
|9. There Is A Name
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|10. Unstoppable God
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|11. Come To The Well
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|12. He Bought Me
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|13. Be The Reason
|Steeles/StowTown
|14. When They Call My Name
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|15. Back To The Garden
|Erwins/StowTown
|16. My God
|Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
|17. The End
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|18. Front Porch Sitting
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|19. Two Or Three
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|20. Love Remembers
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|21. God Of A Second Chance
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|22. Let Me Be The Well
|Kramers/StowTown
|23. You Made The Mountain
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|24. In God’s Time
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|25. God Is Listening
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|26. We Are The Church
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|27. Follow The Leader
|Josh And Ashley Franks/Independent
|28. At The End Of Every Prayer
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
|29. O For A Thousand Tongues
|Nelons/Daywind
|30. Peace Is
|The Sound/Daywind
|31. Come On In
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|32. He Pilots My Ship
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|33. The Rising Of The Sun
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|34. Ever Since
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|35. Mansions
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|36. Preach The Word
|Steve Ladd/ARS
|37. Means Something To Me
|Tate Emmons/ARS
|38. Waiting For Me
|True Song/Daywind
|39. God Hid A Lion
|Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent
|40. Forgiven
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|41. Don’t Be Afraid
|Hyssongs/Independent
|42. I’m Looking Ahead
|Bibletones/Independent
|43. Warmin’ Up
|Perry’s/StowTown
|44. Just Hold On
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|45. Been With Jesus
|Craguns/ARS
|46. Made A Mess
|Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
|47. Every Pew
|Cami Shrock/Independent
|48. Sheaves
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|49. Death Of Me
|Browders/Dream Big
|50. Ready And Waiting
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|51. Ever Present, Ever Faithful
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|52. Thinking Outside The Box
|Big Mo/Independent
|53. That’s What He Said
|Voice Of Truth/Independent
|54. Soldier On
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|55. Make The Morning Worth The Midnight
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|56. Worship The King
|The Allen’s/ARS
|57. Like Jesus Can
|Taranda Green/StowTown
|58. Dear Heavenly Father
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|59. Wings Of A Dove
|Jonathan Wilburn (Inspirations) Daywind
|60. Day Of Departure
|4 Calvary Qt/Independent
|61. Speak To The Mountain
|Vernon Greeson/Independent
|62. I Have A Song
|Joyaires/Independent
|63. Glory Hallelujahs Fill My Soul
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|64. Middle Of Nowhere
|Southbound/Daywind
|65. Where You’ve Walked
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|66. There’s Always A Place At The Table
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|67. He Will Take Care Of You
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|68. Long Live The King
|Justified Qt/ARS
|69. He’s My Healer
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|70. I’m Going There
|Michael Combs/Independent
|71. It Won’t Be Today
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|72. Take Me To The Water
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|73. We’ve Got A Song To Sing
|Adoration Qt/Independent
|74. It Had To Be God
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|75. Oh How Sweet Is The Victory
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Records
|76. Good Things
|Souls Harbor/Independent
|77. I Met Somebody On The Way To The Cemetary
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|78. Here Comes Jesus
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|79. Cherish That Name
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|80. He Took My Place
|Clear Vision/Chapel Valley
|81. Set Him Free
|Chronicle/Independent
|82. Even If I Stand Alone
|The Chitans/Crossroads
|83. The Day The Lamb Died
|Shirah Brothers/Godsey Media
|84. I Was There When It Happened
|Pathfinders/Independent
|85. What The Lord Can Do
|Greesons/Independent
|86. It’s Raining
|Galloway & Company/Independent
|87. He Loves The Broken
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|88. l John
|Blackwood Brothers/Independent
|89. Childlike Faith
|Divinity Trio/Independent
|90. In The Sweet Forever
|Mercys Won/Independent
|91. Grace
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|92. Back In The Grave
|Promisedland Qt/StowTown
|93. All Because Of Mercy
|Fields Of Grace/REAL Southern Gospel Rec
|94. God Will Never Run Out Of Blessings
|Jordan’s Shore/Chapel Valley
|95. Sweet Salvation
|The MacCormack Family/Independent
|96. My View From The Valley
|Browns/StowTown
|97. Roll Back River Jordan
|Southern Plainsmen/Independent
|98. Message Of Mercy
|The Williams Trio/Independent
|99. New Name Written Down In Glory
|Avenue/Main Street
|100. Living Water Bread Of Life
|Ben Rochester Family/Independent
