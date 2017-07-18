Alabama Quartet Convention Announced Agreement With Lighthouse Media

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 18, 2017 – 6:28 pm -

The Alabama Quartet Convention announced on Friday, July 14, 2017 that they had reached an agreement with Lighthouse Media Group to cover publicity for their event. Southern Gospel fans are expected to have a great time fellowshipping with national and regional artists, as well as enjoying concerts from artists such as The Perrys, Barry Rowland & Deliverance, Day Three Trio, The Oxenriders, and many more.

When speaking to Scott Washam and Amy Dunnam, the directors of the Alabama Quartet Convention, about this agreement, they shared this statement: “The ALQC is excited to have this partnership with Andrew Brunet and Lighthouse Media Group. Andrew brings so much experience in media writing and we are looking forward to the future and his help with the ALQC’s media needs.”



This event will take place on July 27th-29th at Forest Hill Church of God in Mobile, Alabama. Admissions and ticket prices are as follows; $10 nightly; $20 for a 3-day passholder. For more information about this great event or to find out how to purchase your ticket, you can visit their website at http://www.thealqc.com or you can give them a call at (251)-802-6041.

