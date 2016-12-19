Change for ClearVision Quartet

There’s an old classic Gospel song that says “Time has made a change in me” and nowhere is change more evident than in the lives of Gospel singers. Such is the case today.

Clearvision Quartet from Oxford, AL announces the resignation of tenor vocalist Tony Sheppard. Tony, who has been with the group almost 4 years, advised the group recently that he would be stepping down. Along with vocal duties, Tony was also responsible for running the sound during concerts and was an instant crowd favorite everywhere the group sings.

Group manager and lead vocalist Steve Dover had this to say about Tony’s departure. “Tony and I sat down recently and discussed his desire to come off the road in an effort to become more grounded in a local church and to spend more time with his wife and 3 children. I told him that faith and family come before ministry and to do what he felt God was telling him to do.” Dover added, “I’ve been where Tony is right now and it’s not an easy place to exist. Your mind wants to keep on singing but your heart tells you it’s time to slow down and be there for your family. I respect his decision to put his family above everything else. I’m excited to see what God has in store for the Sheppard’s in the weeks and years ahead.”

In conclusion, Dover responded, “Keep CVQ in your prayers that God will send us who we need, when we need him. If life has taught me anything it’s that nothing catches God by surprise. His will for this ministry is all we’ve ever sought and today is no different. God will provide.”

Tony’s last weekend will be January 14th and 15th with appearances in Arab, AL and Delta, AL. Clearvision will enlist the help of several friends to help with their scheduled services until a permanent replacement is selected. Also, the group’s current recording project will be put on hold until a replacement is named.

To be considered for the tenor vocalist position with Clearvision Quartet, submit a brief resume, photo and demo to steve.cvq@gmail.com.