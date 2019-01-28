Congrats to the Bluegrass Top 20 February 2019

Bluegrass Top 20 February 2019

  1. Super Water- King James Boys
  2. That’s Grace- Primitive Quartet
  3. Songs Like Those- Chigger Hill Boys &Terri
  4. Wanna Be-Southern Raised
  5. We’ll Never Walk Alone-Doyle Lawson &Quicksilver
  6. Hide Me Behind The Cross- Tonja Rose
  7. When The Storm Is In My Path- Heaven’s Mountain Band
  8. The Church Bell- Little Roy & Lizzy Show
  9. Now, I’m Here- Stevens Family Tradition
  10. Don’t Look Back- Rochesters
  11. Why Should I Worry- Canaan’s Crossing
  12. Love- High Road
  13. If He Hung The Moon- Eagle’s Wings
  14. On The Sea Of Life- Jeff & Sheri Easter
  15. Thinkin’ Outside The Box- Dave Adkins
  16. Don’t Turn Me Away-Sally Berry
  17. If God Doesn’t Bless America-Williamson Branch
  18. Was Nots-King James Boys
  19. Hillbilly Graham-The Farm Hands
  20. Little White Church By The Way-Rumfelt Family

