Congrats to the Bluegrass Top 20 February 2019Written by scoopsnews on January 28, 2019 – 12:18 pm -
Bluegrass Top 20 February 2019
- Super Water- King James Boys
- That’s Grace- Primitive Quartet
- Songs Like Those- Chigger Hill Boys &Terri
- Wanna Be-Southern Raised
- We’ll Never Walk Alone-Doyle Lawson &Quicksilver
- Hide Me Behind The Cross- Tonja Rose
- When The Storm Is In My Path- Heaven’s Mountain Band
- The Church Bell- Little Roy & Lizzy Show
- Now, I’m Here- Stevens Family Tradition
- Don’t Look Back- Rochesters
- Why Should I Worry- Canaan’s Crossing
- Love- High Road
- If He Hung The Moon- Eagle’s Wings
- On The Sea Of Life- Jeff & Sheri Easter
- Thinkin’ Outside The Box- Dave Adkins
- Don’t Turn Me Away-Sally Berry
- If God Doesn’t Bless America-Williamson Branch
- Was Nots-King James Boys
- Hillbilly Graham-The Farm Hands
- Little White Church By The Way-Rumfelt Family
Tags: SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congrats to the Bluegrass Top 20 February 2019
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.