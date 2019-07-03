Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 40 Christian Country- July

Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 40 Christian Country- JulyWritten by scoopsnews on July 3, 2019 – 4:21 pm -
Christian Country Top 40 July 2019 (August Magazine)
1. Pretty- Jamie Lynn Flanakin
2. In God We Trust- Les Taylor
3. No More Second Chances- Jenna Faith
4. Worth It- Brad Henley
5. Chasing After You- Brittany Morse
6. Too Nice- Isaac Cole
7. Man on Monday- Band Reeves
8. Rockin Of The Cradle- Arkin Terrell
9. Higher Than A Steeple- Brent Harrison
10. No Place Too Far From Grace- Tina Wakefield
11. The Lie- Cross Brand Worship
12. Beautiful- TK Brown
13. Near You- Michael Lee (with Rhonda Vincent)
14. God, Oral Roberts, & Billy Graham- Carol Barham
15. That’s How Jesus- Rex Robards
16. Six Feet- Tim Menzies
17. Praise Looks Good On You- Kevin and Kim Abney
18. Sermon On The Mount- Tommy Brandt
19. Say A Little Prayer- Bruce Hedrick
20. Mercy On Me- Foretold
21. You’re Looking More Like Your Father- The Journeys
22. Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
23. Well Run Dry- Leslie Satcher
24. Believe Me He Can- Bloodbought
25. Getting My Jesus On- Andrew Marshall
26. Victory Song- Cori & Kelly
27. I Gotta Be Goin Now- Scott Brown
28. I Am – Robert Stowell
29. Too Much Jesus In Me- Linda Lanier
30. In The Fire- The Dodsons
31. Give- Gemma Adams
32. Everytime- Mary Burke
33. Here To Eternity- Cindy Hughlett
34. Something Pentecostal- Sandy Jarvis
35. American Christian- Bonita Eileen
36. Dirty Dishes- Shellem Cline
37. Wherever You Are- Melissa Evans
38. Downside Up- Lisa Daggs
39. Crossing Over- Alliance Quartet
40. He Won’t Leave Me In The Dust- Crystal Elam
Tags: Christian Country Top 40, Sgn Scoops Top 40
