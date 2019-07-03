Congrats to The SGN Scoops Top 40 Christian Country- July

Written by scoopsnews on July 3, 2019 – 4:21 pm -

Christian Country Top 40 July 2019 (August Magazine)

1. Pretty- Jamie Lynn Flanakin

2. In God We Trust- Les Taylor

3. No More Second Chances- Jenna Faith

4. Worth It- Brad Henley

5. Chasing After You- Brittany Morse

6. Too Nice- Isaac Cole

7. Man on Monday- Band Reeves

8. Rockin Of The Cradle- Arkin Terrell

9. Higher Than A Steeple- Brent Harrison

10. No Place Too Far From Grace- Tina Wakefield

11. The Lie- Cross Brand Worship

12. Beautiful- TK Brown

13. Near You- Michael Lee (with Rhonda Vincent)

14. God, Oral Roberts, & Billy Graham- Carol Barham

15. That’s How Jesus- Rex Robards

16. Six Feet- Tim Menzies

17. Praise Looks Good On You- Kevin and Kim Abney

18. Sermon On The Mount- Tommy Brandt

19. Say A Little Prayer- Bruce Hedrick

20. Mercy On Me- Foretold

21. You’re Looking More Like Your Father- The Journeys

22. Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton

23. Well Run Dry- Leslie Satcher

24. Believe Me He Can- Bloodbought

25. Getting My Jesus On- Andrew Marshall

26. Victory Song- Cori & Kelly

27. I Gotta Be Goin Now- Scott Brown

28. I Am – Robert Stowell

29. Too Much Jesus In Me- Linda Lanier

30. In The Fire- The Dodsons

31. Give- Gemma Adams

32. Everytime- Mary Burke

33. Here To Eternity- Cindy Hughlett

34. Something Pentecostal- Sandy Jarvis

35. American Christian- Bonita Eileen

36. Dirty Dishes- Shellem Cline

37. Wherever You Are- Melissa Evans

38. Downside Up- Lisa Daggs

39. Crossing Over- Alliance Quartet

40. He Won’t Leave Me In The Dust- Crystal Elam

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related