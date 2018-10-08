Congrats To The Top 100 In SGN SCOOPS Southern Gospel- October 2018

Congrats To The Top 100 In SGN SCOOPS Southern Gospel- October 2018Written by scoopsnews on October 8, 2018 – 2:35 pm -
- Sun’s Gonna Come Up – The LeFevre Quartet
- Beat Up Bible – The Down East Boys
- Jailbreak – Joseph Habedank
- The Cross Is All The Proof I Need – The Triumphant Quartet
- Jesus Messiah – The Gaither Vocal Band
- Power In Prayer – 11thHour
- Washed By The Water – Jason Crabb
- Beyond Amazed – Brian Free and Assurance
- When I Wake Up To Sleep No More – The Old Time Preachers Quartet
- Be Brave – The McKameys
- Find Me Faithful – The Perrys
- Rolled Back Stone – Greater Vision
- Deep In My Heart – Legacy Five
- What An Anchor – The Mylon Hayes Family
- Meeting In The Middle Of The Air – The Tribute Quartet
- Faithful – The Whisnants
- Watch And See – The Erwins
- Run The Race – The Hyssongs
- Living In The Middle Of His Will – Sunday Drive
- Be An Overcomer – The Hoppers
- Anything Less – The Taylors
- Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace – The Kingsmen
- Jesus, What A Wonderful Name – The Williamsons
- Love, Love, Love – Gordon Mote
- If Church Pews Could Shout – Gold City
- Woke Up This Morning – The Guardians
- Broken People Like Me – The Old Paths
- You Better Get Right – The Jordan Family Band
- There Is Nothing That He Cannot Do – New Ground
- Treasures In Heaven – The Mark Trammell Quartet
- Open Invitation – Exodus
- Freedom Don’t Come Easy – Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call
- I Can’t Explain It – Dean
- Be An Overcomer – The Hoppers
- Mount Testimony – The Lore Family
- Grab Your Umbrella – The Talleys
- Love At First Sight – The Pruitt Family
- Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile – The Williamsons
- Running – The Martins
- Lily Of The Valley – Josh and Ashley Franks
- I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less – Mark Bishop
- When He Says Arise – Answered Prayer
- Back to My Senses – The Arenos
- Standing In The Storm – The Sharps
- Let Me Take You To The Cross – Ivan Parker
- I Want To Be The One – Tim Livingston
- The Calm At The Center Of My Storm – River’s Edge
- The Return – Soul’d Out Quartet
- Even If – John Whisnant
- What Jesus Did For Me – The Walkers
- Give Your Smile Away – The Wilbanks
- Silhouette – The Wisecarvers
- You Never Cease To Amaze Me – Sacred Calling
- I Know You – The Sheltons
- Lost – The Jim Brady Trio
- Grace, Mercy, And Love – 3rdRow Boys
- Longing For Home – Ernie Haase and Signature Sound
- Looking Through The Eyes Of Love – The Ferguson Family
- Choose Happy – Tim Lovelace
- I Know I’ll Be There – Karen Peck and New River
- The Ground Is Level – The Bibletones
- Another Day – Sisters
- Don’t Look Back – The Rochesters
- Saved – Hazel Parker Stanley
- What A Day That Will Be – ReJeana Leeth and New Grace
- What Kind of A Man – Surrendered
- Not In This House – Lindsay Huggins
- The Old Gospel Ship – Chronicle
- All My Hope – The Dodrills
- Let My Light Shine – Zane and Donna King
- I Believe – Bros.4
- You Can Get There From Here – MARK209
- Coming On Strong – Cami Shrock
- He Can’t Follow Me Home – Barry Rowland and Deliverance
- Because Of The Blood – The Shireys
- There’s A Way Back – The Mark Dubbeld Family
- Peace Is On The Way – The Old Paths
- Remember That He Loves You – Doug Anderson
- Resurrection And The Life – Rachael Gill and Redeemed
- The News Is Out – Georgia
- I Just Want To Talk To You Jesus – The Barber Family
- Always Better – Kevin and Kim Abney
- Freedom – The Liberty Quartet
- I’ll Never Turn Back – The Common Bond Quartet
- Come Go With Me To The Well – The Stephens
- The Sermon – Misty Freeman
- There Is A God – Summit Trace
- The Fight – Battle Cry
- Small Lonely Hill – Matt Felts
- He Is The Only One – The Dixie Echoes
- Go Tell – The Perry Sisters
- By The Touch Of Your Hand – The Messiah’s Call
- Before You Change The World – Lindsey Graham
- If It Wasn’t For The Valley – The Pathfinders
- It’s A Good Life – 2nd Generation
- Just Wait – The Isbell Family
- Do It By The Book – David Staton
- Broken Things – Avery Road
- I’ll Take It From Here – Bruce Hedrick
- Yes He Did, Yes he Does, Yes He Will – The Master’s Voice
Tags: SGN Scoops Top 100
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congrats To The Top 100 In SGN SCOOPS Southern Gospel- October 2018
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.