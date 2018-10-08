Congrats To The Top 100 In SGN SCOOPS Southern Gospel- October 2018

SGNScoops Top 100

2018 October  SGN SCOOPS Top 100

  1. Sun’s Gonna Come Up – The LeFevre Quartet
  2. Beat Up Bible – The Down East Boys
  3. Jailbreak – Joseph Habedank
  4. The Cross Is All The Proof I Need – The Triumphant Quartet
  5. Jesus Messiah – The Gaither Vocal Band
  6. Power In Prayer – 11thHour
  7. Washed By The Water – Jason Crabb
  8. Beyond Amazed – Brian Free and Assurance
  9. When I Wake Up To Sleep No More – The Old Time Preachers Quartet
  10. Be Brave – The McKameys
  11. Find Me Faithful – The Perrys
  12. Rolled Back Stone – Greater Vision
  13. Deep In My Heart – Legacy Five
  14. What An Anchor – The Mylon Hayes Family
  15. Meeting In The Middle Of The Air – The Tribute Quartet
  16. Faithful – The Whisnants
  17. Watch And See – The Erwins
  18. Run The Race – The Hyssongs
  19. Living In The Middle Of His Will – Sunday Drive
  20. Be An Overcomer – The Hoppers
  21. Anything Less – The Taylors
  22. Don’t Underestimate God’s Grace – The Kingsmen
  23. Jesus, What A Wonderful Name – The Williamsons
  24. Love, Love, Love – Gordon Mote
  25. If Church Pews Could Shout – Gold City
  26. Woke Up This Morning – The Guardians
  27. Broken People Like Me – The Old Paths
  28. You Better Get Right – The Jordan Family Band
  29. There Is Nothing That He Cannot Do – New Ground
  30. Treasures In Heaven – The Mark Trammell Quartet
  31. Open Invitation – Exodus
  32. Freedom Don’t Come Easy – Debra Perry and Jaidyn’s Call
  33. I Can’t Explain It – Dean
  35. Mount Testimony – The Lore Family
  36. Grab Your Umbrella – The Talleys
  37. Love At First Sight – The Pruitt Family
  38. Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile – The Williamsons
  39. Running – The Martins
  40. Lily Of The Valley – Josh and Ashley Franks
  41. I’m Gonna Wish I Had Worried Less – Mark Bishop
  42. When He Says Arise – Answered Prayer
  43. Back to My Senses – The Arenos
  44. Standing In The Storm – The Sharps
  45. Let Me Take You To The Cross – Ivan Parker
  46. I Want To Be The One – Tim Livingston
  47. The Calm At The Center Of My Storm – River’s Edge
  48. The Return – Soul’d Out Quartet
  49. Even If – John Whisnant
  50. What Jesus Did For Me – The Walkers
  51. Give Your Smile Away – The Wilbanks
  52. Silhouette – The Wisecarvers
  53. You Never Cease To Amaze Me – Sacred Calling
  54. I Know You – The Sheltons
  55. Lost – The Jim Brady Trio
  56. Grace, Mercy, And Love – 3rdRow Boys
  57. Longing For Home – Ernie Haase and Signature Sound
  58. Looking Through The Eyes Of Love – The Ferguson Family
  59. Choose Happy – Tim Lovelace
  60. I Know I’ll Be There – Karen Peck and New River
  61. The Ground Is Level – The Bibletones
  62. Another Day – Sisters
  63. Don’t Look Back – The Rochesters
  64. Saved – Hazel Parker Stanley
  65. What A Day That Will Be – ReJeana Leeth and New Grace
  66. What Kind of A Man – Surrendered
  67. Not In This House – Lindsay Huggins
  68. The Old Gospel Ship – Chronicle
  69. All My Hope – The Dodrills
  70. Let My Light Shine – Zane and Donna King
  71. I Believe – Bros.4
  72. You Can Get There From Here – MARK209
  73. Coming On Strong – Cami Shrock
  74. He Can’t Follow Me Home – Barry Rowland and Deliverance
  75. Because Of The Blood – The Shireys
  76. There’s A Way Back – The Mark Dubbeld Family
  77. Peace Is On The Way – The Old Paths
  78. Remember That He Loves You – Doug Anderson
  79. Resurrection And The Life – Rachael Gill and Redeemed
  80. The News Is Out – Georgia
  81. I Just Want To Talk To You Jesus – The Barber Family
  82. Always Better – Kevin and Kim Abney
  83. Freedom – The Liberty Quartet
  84. I’ll Never Turn Back – The Common Bond Quartet
  85. Come Go With Me To The Well – The Stephens
  86. The Sermon – Misty Freeman
  87. There Is A God – Summit Trace
  88. The Fight – Battle Cry
  89. Small Lonely Hill – Matt Felts
  90. He Is The Only One – The Dixie Echoes
  91. Go Tell – The Perry Sisters
  92. By The Touch Of Your Hand – The Messiah’s Call
  93. Before You Change The World – Lindsey Graham
  94. If It Wasn’t For The Valley – The Pathfinders
  95. It’s A Good Life – 2nd Generation
  96. Just Wait – The Isbell Family
  97. Do It By The Book – David Staton
  98. Broken Things – Avery Road
  99. I’ll Take It From Here – Bruce Hedrick
  100. Yes He Did, Yes he Does, Yes He Will – The Master’s Voice

 


