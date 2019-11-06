Congrats to the Top 40 SGN Scoops Christian Country November

SGN Scoops Christian Country Top 40 (November)

  1. Mama Said- Kolt Barber
  2. Six Feet- Tim Menzies
  3. Sky Full Of Angels- Kali Rose
  4. Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
  5. Riding Out On Faith and Prayer- Mary James
  6. Say A Little Prayer- Bruce Hedrick
  7. I Gotta Be Goin Now- Scott Brown Band
  8. Down Side Up- Lisa Daggs
  9. Mom- Tim Atwood
  10. I’m Reminded-The Dodsons
  11. I Am Saved- Johnny Rowlett
  12. No More Second Chances- Jenna Faith
  13. Think Again- Hunter May
  14. God Did It- Greg Day
  15. You’re Not The Only One- Tim Livingston
  16. Hand Of The Lord- Jan Harbuck
  17. God, Oral Roberts, & Billy Graham- Carol Barham
  18. Heaven Is Not That Far Away- Pam Blackstock
  19. He Took Me In- Appointed 2
  20. This Train- Scott Brown Band
  21. Down At The Altar- Pardoned
  22. Mercy On Me- Foretold
  23. Three Story House- Don Stiles
  24. Who I Am Today- Melissa Evans
  25. Black Sheep- Mary Burke
  26. If You Could Love Me Anyway- Perfectly Broken
  27. On The Inside- Wade Phillips
  28. Til I Get Home- Billy Droze
  29. You’re Looking More Like You’re Father- The Journeys
  30. If I Were In our Shoes- Chuck Day
  31. Rather Be A Moon- Jimmy R. Price
  32. You Are The Christ- Kevin & Kim Abney
  33. What A Friend We Have in Jesus- Greg McDougal
  34. Good Things- James Gee
  35. Wherever You Are- Melissa Evans
  36. I’m Not Who I Used To Be- Tonja Rose
  37. Man On Monday- Band Reeves
  38. Let’s Meet By The River- Craig Bell
  39. The Storm- Cane & Kelly
  40. Straight and Narrow Road- BloodBought

 

*Will be Published in the December issue of SGN Scoops

 


