Congrats to the Top 40 SGN Scoops Christian Country November

Congrats to the Top 40 SGN Scoops Christian Country NovemberWritten by scoopsnews on November 6, 2019 – 10:33 am -
- Mama Said- Kolt Barber
- Six Feet- Tim Menzies
- Sky Full Of Angels- Kali Rose
- Tough As A Pine Knot- Jessica Horton
- Riding Out On Faith and Prayer- Mary James
- Say A Little Prayer- Bruce Hedrick
- I Gotta Be Goin Now- Scott Brown Band
- Down Side Up- Lisa Daggs
- Mom- Tim Atwood
- I’m Reminded-The Dodsons
- I Am Saved- Johnny Rowlett
- No More Second Chances- Jenna Faith
- Think Again- Hunter May
- God Did It- Greg Day
- You’re Not The Only One- Tim Livingston
- Hand Of The Lord- Jan Harbuck
- God, Oral Roberts, & Billy Graham- Carol Barham
- Heaven Is Not That Far Away- Pam Blackstock
- He Took Me In- Appointed 2
- This Train- Scott Brown Band
- Down At The Altar- Pardoned
- Mercy On Me- Foretold
- Three Story House- Don Stiles
- Who I Am Today- Melissa Evans
- Black Sheep- Mary Burke
- If You Could Love Me Anyway- Perfectly Broken
- On The Inside- Wade Phillips
- Til I Get Home- Billy Droze
- You’re Looking More Like You’re Father- The Journeys
- If I Were In our Shoes- Chuck Day
- Rather Be A Moon- Jimmy R. Price
- You Are The Christ- Kevin & Kim Abney
- What A Friend We Have in Jesus- Greg McDougal
- Good Things- James Gee
- Wherever You Are- Melissa Evans
- I’m Not Who I Used To Be- Tonja Rose
- Man On Monday- Band Reeves
- Let’s Meet By The River- Craig Bell
- The Storm- Cane & Kelly
- Straight and Narrow Road- BloodBought
*Will be Published in the December issue of SGN Scoops
