Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings and The Top 20 Bluegrass SGN SCOOPS Chart (July 2020)

Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings and Hey Ya’ll Media for the # 1 Song in Bluegrass.
The song, “That’s What Mercy Does”, Landed the #1 spot on both SGN SCOOPS and The Singing News.
The song was written by group member, Kevin Chambers…
Here is the Bluegrass Chart. It will be published in the July edition of the magazine. If you would like to subscribe, Email Rob Patz HERE.
|1
|That’s What Mercy Does
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|2
|Which Thief Are You
|Bama Blu-Grace/Family Music Group
|3
|When He Speaks
|Britton Family/Butler Music Group
|4
|For A Moment Of Grace
|Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
|5
|The Back Of The Church
|Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records
|6
|Lord, We Need You
|Primitive Quartet
|7
|Tell The World That Jesus Saves
|Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Independent
|8
|Wings Of Your Love
|Churchmen/Mountain Fever Records
|9
|I Want To Know More About My Lord
|Joe Mullins& Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|10
|Beginning Again
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|11
|
Little Talk With Jesus
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|12
|I Am Not Afraid
|Donna Ullise/Billy Blue Records
|13
|Tell Everyone
|Dan Henderson Family/Patterson Music Group
|14
|Much More Than I Asked For
|King James Boys/Morning Glory Music
|15
|If You Want To
|Journey Home/Independent
|16
|He Hears My Every Prayer
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records
|17
|I’ll Stand For The Blood
|Knight Family
|18
|They Wont Believe
|Blue Moon Rising/Morning Glory Music
|19
|Will The Light Be Shining Bright
|Cindy Baucomb/Independent
|20
|Use Me Lord
|Volume Five/Morning Glory Music
