Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings and The Top 20 Bluegrass SGN SCOOPS Chart (July 2020)

Eagle's Wings at 2020 Diamond Awards

Eagle’s Wings with Vonda Armstrong (Hey Ya’ll Media)

Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings and Hey Ya’ll Media for the # 1 Song in Bluegrass.

The song, “That’s What Mercy Does”,  Landed the #1 spot on both SGN SCOOPS and The Singing News.

The song was written by group member, Kevin Chambers

Here is the Bluegrass Chart. It will be published in the July edition of the magazine.

1 That’s What Mercy Does Eagle’s Wings/Independent
2 Which Thief Are You Bama Blu-Grace/Family Music Group
3 When He Speaks Britton Family/Butler Music Group
4 For A Moment Of Grace Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
5 The Back Of The Church Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records
6 Lord, We Need You Primitive Quartet
7 Tell The World That Jesus Saves Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Independent
8 Wings Of Your Love Churchmen/Mountain Fever Records
9 I Want To Know More About My Lord Joe Mullins& Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
10 Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
11
Little Talk With Jesus
 Tonja Rose/Mansion
12 I Am Not Afraid Donna Ullise/Billy Blue Records
13 Tell Everyone Dan Henderson Family/Patterson Music Group
14 Much More Than I Asked For King James Boys/Morning Glory Music
15 If You Want To Journey Home/Independent
16 He Hears My Every Prayer Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records
17 I’ll Stand For The Blood Knight Family
18 They Wont Believe Blue Moon Rising/Morning Glory Music
19 Will The Light Be Shining Bright Cindy Baucomb/Independent
20 Use Me Lord Volume Five/Morning Glory Music

