Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings and The Top 20 Bluegrass SGN SCOOPS Chart (July 2020)

Written by scoopsnews on June 17, 2020 – 8:43 am -

Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings and Hey Ya’ll Media for the # 1 Song in Bluegrass.

The song, “That’s What Mercy Does”, Landed the #1 spot on both SGN SCOOPS and The Singing News.

The song was written by group member, Kevin Chambers…

Here is the Bluegrass Chart. It will be published in the July edition of the magazine. If you would like to subscribe, Email Rob Patz HERE.

1 That’s What Mercy Does Eagle’s Wings/Independent 2 Which Thief Are You Bama Blu-Grace/Family Music Group 3 When He Speaks Britton Family/Butler Music Group 4 For A Moment Of Grace Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group 5 The Back Of The Church Jerry Salley/Billy Blue Records 6 Lord, We Need You Primitive Quartet 7 Tell The World That Jesus Saves Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Independent 8 Wings Of Your Love Churchmen/Mountain Fever Records 9 I Want To Know More About My Lord Joe Mullins& Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records 10 Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music 11 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion 12 I Am Not Afraid Donna Ullise/Billy Blue Records 13 Tell Everyone Dan Henderson Family/Patterson Music Group 14 Much More Than I Asked For King James Boys/Morning Glory Music 15 If You Want To Journey Home/Independent 16 He Hears My Every Prayer Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records 17 I’ll Stand For The Blood Knight Family 18 They Wont Believe Blue Moon Rising/Morning Glory Music 19 Will The Light Be Shining Bright Cindy Baucomb/Independent 20 Use Me Lord Volume Five/Morning Glory Music

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related