Congratulations to Jimmy Reno and Family

From MARK209:

Meet the newest additions to Jimmy’s family! This is Aurora Grace and Sophia Elizabeth!! 2 week old twin granddaughters!! They decided to hold hands for the pic!! They belong to Jimmy’s daughter, Kristen Reno Campbell and her husband Ryan.

We noticed this photo on Facebook and wanted to say Congratulations to you Jimmy! Is is Paw Paw? Grand-daddy? Pops?

Whatever it is, we know you are excited!

Congratulations Jimmy from all of us at SGN SCOOPS!

