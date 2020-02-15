Congratulations to The Kingdom Heirs and The SGN Scoops Top 100 March 2020

Congratulations to The Kingdom Heirs and The SGN Scoops Top 100 March 2020Written by scoopsnews on February 15, 2020 – 2:59 pm -
1. Come To The Well Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
2. Name Above All Names Guardians/StowTown
3. You Are Loved Jeff &Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
4. Keep Me Close Whisnants/UIA
5. I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen/Crossroads
6. God Says You Can Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
7. When God Says Wait Browders/Dream Big Music
8. Sometimes It’s The Radio Joseph Habedank/Daywind
9. A Lot With A Little 11th Hour/Crossroads
10. The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute Quartet/Daywind
11. Love Still Flows Taylors/StowTown
12. Can I Get A Witness The Sound/Daywind
13. Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
14. Ready To Know Lore Family/Crossroads
15. One More Reason Old Time Preachers Quartet/Butler Music Group
16. 33 Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
17. Follow Me To The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
18. This Storm Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
19. Power Of An Empty Tomb Erwins/StowTown
20. Walking Through Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
21. It’s A Beautiful Day Mark Bishop/Crossroads
22. You’ve Arrived Greater Vision/Daywind
23. Robes of Pure White Williamsons/Family Music Group
24. What Can Change The World Sunday Drive/Crossroads
25. Hallelujah March Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
26. Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys/Crossroads
27. If God Pulled Back The Curtain Nelons/ Daywind
28. The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
29. It Never Gets Old Perrys/StowTown
30. Glorious God Lauren Talley/ Crossroads
31. When I Turn To You Jason Crabb/ Daywind
32. I See Revival Crabb Family/ Daywind
33. The People That God Gives You Bowling Family/River Hill Music
34. Just As Blessed Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent
35. What Only God Can Do Michael Booth/Daywind
36. Let It Be The Cross Carolina Boys/Crossroads
37. Like Jesus Did Three Bridges/Crossroads
38. Come Lord Jesus Justified Quartet/Independent
39. Awesome Power Of Prayer Collingsworth Family/StowTown
40. This Is The Place Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
41. By The Blood Of The Lamb Wilbanks/Patterson Music Group
42. Go Down Again Wisecarvers/Crossroads
43. Alabama Mud Gold City/Sony
44. He’s Already On His Way Littles/Independent
45. I Got The Grace, He Gets The Glory The Old Paths/Crossroads
46. When The Answer Is No Talleys/Crossroads
47. I’m Going To Heaven Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
48. I Got Saved Diplomats/Independent
49. I Believe The Book Legacy Five/Daywind
50. A Brighter Day Primitive Quartet/Independent
51. I Want To Say Thank You Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
52. Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet/Daywind
53. Blank Page Dunaways/Independent
54. Praise The Lord Carroll Roberson/Independent
55. Place Where I Found Grace Woodalls/Patterson Music Group
56. My Last Day Here MARK209/Independent
57. Table Of The King Tim Livingston/Independent
58. Be That Kind Zane & Donna King/ Independent
59. Smell Of Smoke 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
60. Well Done My Child Adam Crabb/Daywind
61. More Than Enough Bibletones/Independent
62. Always Gonna Be Selah/Integrity
63. Old Church Choir Hazel Parker Stanley/Independent
64. Reason For The Rain Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
65. Over The Next Hill Pauline Patterson/Patterson Music Group
66. Three Beating Hearts Steve Hess & Southern Salvation/Mansion
67. He’s Coming Back Master’s Voice/Crossroads
68. Yes Triumphant/StowTown/Sony
69. 3 Nails, 3 Days Greg Sullivan, RPM
70. He Made A Way Chandlers/ Chapel Valley
71. Sing The Blues Away Exodus/Independent
72. Thank God Judith Montgomery Family/ Chapel valley
73. Who I Am Today Melissa Evans/ Chapel Valley
74. Days Like These Martins/Gaither Music
75. That Crowded Little Room Tim Menzies/Daywind
76. Hallelujah For The Cross River’s Edge/Independent
77. He Knows My Name Rochesters/UIA
78. Get Me There Talleys/Crossroads
79. A Song To Remind You Steeles/StowTown
80. One In The Number Sacred Harmony/Patterson Promotions
81. Let’s Carry On New Ground/Independent
82. Movin On Jordan Family Band/Crossroads
83. It’s A Highway To Heaven Endless Highway/Crossroads
84. For Your Glory Battle Cry/Independent
85. I Will Never Grow Tired Of Loving You Charles Black/Patterson Music Group
86. Keep On Praising Ferguson Family/Chapel Valley
87. Walk By Faith Adam’s Family/ Butler Music Group
88. What He’s Done Today Millers/Family Music Group
89. My Lord Is taking Good Care Of Me Detty Sisters/Independent
90. Jesus Proved His Love Chronicle/RPM
91. I Will Glory In The Story Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
92. My Kind Of People MARK209/Independent
93. Keeper Of The Well Mercy’s Well/ Independent
94. Be The Witness Chosen/Independent
95. My Life In A Song Dean/Chapel Valley
96. Heaven Soul’d Out Quartet/Crossroads
97. Love Always Finds A Way Johnson Edition/Independent
98. Feeling At Home In The Presence Of Jesus Ivan Parker/UIA
99. You Don’t Wanna Miss This Cana’s Voice/StowTown
100. Great Home Awaiting Sweetwater Revival/Independent
