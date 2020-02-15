Congratulations to The Kingdom Heirs and The SGN Scoops Top 100 March 2020

Written by scoopsnews on February 15, 2020 – 2:59 pm -

Song Title Artist

1. Come To The Well Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

2. Name Above All Names Guardians/StowTown

3. You Are Loved Jeff &Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

4. Keep Me Close Whisnants/UIA

5. I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen/Crossroads

6. God Says You Can Hyssongs/Chapel Valley

7. When God Says Wait Browders/Dream Big Music

8. Sometimes It’s The Radio Joseph Habedank/Daywind

9. A Lot With A Little 11th Hour/Crossroads

10. The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute Quartet/Daywind

11. Love Still Flows Taylors/StowTown

12. Can I Get A Witness The Sound/Daywind

13. Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road

14. Ready To Know Lore Family/Crossroads

15. One More Reason Old Time Preachers Quartet/Butler Music Group

16. 33 Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

17. Follow Me To The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

18. This Storm Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

19. Power Of An Empty Tomb Erwins/StowTown

20. Walking Through Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

21. It’s A Beautiful Day Mark Bishop/Crossroads

22. You’ve Arrived Greater Vision/Daywind

23. Robes of Pure White Williamsons/Family Music Group

24. What Can Change The World Sunday Drive/Crossroads

25. Hallelujah March Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group

26. Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys/Crossroads

27. If God Pulled Back The Curtain Nelons/ Daywind

28. The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

29. It Never Gets Old Perrys/StowTown

30. Glorious God Lauren Talley/ Crossroads

31. When I Turn To You Jason Crabb/ Daywind

32. I See Revival Crabb Family/ Daywind

33. The People That God Gives You Bowling Family/River Hill Music

34. Just As Blessed Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent

35. What Only God Can Do Michael Booth/Daywind

36. Let It Be The Cross Carolina Boys/Crossroads

37. Like Jesus Did Three Bridges/Crossroads

38. Come Lord Jesus Justified Quartet/Independent

39. Awesome Power Of Prayer Collingsworth Family/StowTown

40. This Is The Place Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music

41. By The Blood Of The Lamb Wilbanks/Patterson Music Group

42. Go Down Again Wisecarvers/Crossroads

43. Alabama Mud Gold City/Sony

44. He’s Already On His Way Littles/Independent

45. I Got The Grace, He Gets The Glory The Old Paths/Crossroads

46. When The Answer Is No Talleys/Crossroads

47. I’m Going To Heaven Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records

48. I Got Saved Diplomats/Independent

49. I Believe The Book Legacy Five/Daywind

50. A Brighter Day Primitive Quartet/Independent

51. I Want To Say Thank You Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

52. Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet/Daywind

53. Blank Page Dunaways/Independent

54. Praise The Lord Carroll Roberson/Independent

55. Place Where I Found Grace Woodalls/Patterson Music Group

56. My Last Day Here MARK209/Independent

57. Table Of The King Tim Livingston/Independent

58. Be That Kind Zane & Donna King/ Independent

59. Smell Of Smoke 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

60. Well Done My Child Adam Crabb/Daywind

61. More Than Enough Bibletones/Independent

62. Always Gonna Be Selah/Integrity

63. Old Church Choir Hazel Parker Stanley/Independent

64. Reason For The Rain Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads

65. Over The Next Hill Pauline Patterson/Patterson Music Group

66. Three Beating Hearts Steve Hess & Southern Salvation/Mansion

67. He’s Coming Back Master’s Voice/Crossroads

68. Yes Triumphant/StowTown/Sony

69. 3 Nails, 3 Days Greg Sullivan, RPM

70. He Made A Way Chandlers/ Chapel Valley

71. Sing The Blues Away Exodus/Independent

72. Thank God Judith Montgomery Family/ Chapel valley

73. Who I Am Today Melissa Evans/ Chapel Valley

74. Days Like These Martins/Gaither Music

75. That Crowded Little Room Tim Menzies/Daywind

76. Hallelujah For The Cross River’s Edge/Independent

77. He Knows My Name Rochesters/UIA

78. Get Me There Talleys/Crossroads

79. A Song To Remind You Steeles/StowTown

80. One In The Number Sacred Harmony/Patterson Promotions

81. Let’s Carry On New Ground/Independent

82. Movin On Jordan Family Band/Crossroads

83. It’s A Highway To Heaven Endless Highway/Crossroads

84. For Your Glory Battle Cry/Independent

85. I Will Never Grow Tired Of Loving You Charles Black/Patterson Music Group

86. Keep On Praising Ferguson Family/Chapel Valley

87. Walk By Faith Adam’s Family/ Butler Music Group

88. What He’s Done Today Millers/Family Music Group

89. My Lord Is taking Good Care Of Me Detty Sisters/Independent

90. Jesus Proved His Love Chronicle/RPM

91. I Will Glory In The Story Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

92. My Kind Of People MARK209/Independent

93. Keeper Of The Well Mercy’s Well/ Independent

94. Be The Witness Chosen/Independent

95. My Life In A Song Dean/Chapel Valley

96. Heaven Soul’d Out Quartet/Crossroads

97. Love Always Finds A Way Johnson Edition/Independent

98. Feeling At Home In The Presence Of Jesus Ivan Parker/UIA

99. You Don’t Wanna Miss This Cana’s Voice/StowTown

100. Great Home Awaiting Sweetwater Revival/Independent

