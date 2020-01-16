Congratulations to The Old Paths and Top 100 SGN SCOOPS Southern Gospel- February 2020

Congratulations to The Old Paths and Top 100 SGN SCOOPS Southern Gospel- February 2020Written by scoopsnews on January 15, 2020 – 5:16 pm -
Top 100
1 Come Sunday Morning The Old Paths/Crossroads
2 God Says You Can Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
3 Love Still Flows Taylors/Stowtown
4 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
5 Come To The Well Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
6 Robes Of Pure White Williamsons/Family Music Group
7 When God Says Wait Browders/Dream Big Music
8 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision/ Daywind
9 The People That God Gave You Bowling Family/River Hill Music
10 Keep Me Close Whisnants/UIA
11 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
12 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute Quartet/Daywind
13 Name Above All Names Guardians/Stowtown
14 Sometimes It’s The Radio Joseph Habedank/Daywind
15 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen/Crossroads
16 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
17 The Power Of An Empty Tomb Erwins/Stowtown
18 This Is The Place Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
19 Ready To Know Lore Family/Crossroads
20 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth/Daywind
21 One More Reason Old Time Preachers Quartet/Butler Music Group
22 Alabama Mud Gold City/Sony
23 Going There Triumpant Quartet/Stowtown
24 A Lot With A Little 11th Hour/Crossroads
25 Come, Lord Jesus Justified Quartet/Independent
26 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys/Crossroads
27 What Kind Of Man Legacy 5/Daywind
28 33 Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
29 Can I Get A Witness The Sound/Daywind
30 When The Answer Is No Talleys/Crossroads
31 What Can Change The World Sunday Drive/Crossroads
32 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet/Daywind
33 Walking Through Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/Stowtown
34 Hallelujah March Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
35 I Got Saved The Diplomats/Independent
36 Follow Me To The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
37 If God Pulled Back The Curtain Nelons/ Daywind
38 Sing In the Valley Perrys/Stowtown
39 Awesome Power Of Prayer Collingsworth Family/Stowtown
40 Moving On Jordan Family Band/Crossroads
41 When I Turn To You Jason Crabb/ Daywind
42 Days Like This Martins/Gaither Music
43 Feeling At Home In The Presence Of Jesus Ivan Parker/Difference Media
44 Hallelujah For The Cross River’s Edge/ Heritage Gold
45 He Is Mine And I Am His Hoppers/Gaither Music
46 You Don’t Want to Miss This Cana’s Voice/ Stowtown
47 Reason For The Rain Jay Stone Singers/ Crossroads
48 Walk By Faith Adams Family/Butler Music Group
49 I See Revival Crabb Family/ Daywind
50 God Made A Way Carolina Boys/Crossroads
51 He’s Coming Again Joyaires/Independent
52 The Saints Sing Their Way Home Carolina/Main Street Music
53 It’s A Beautiful Day Mark Bishop/Crossroads
54 He’s Coming Back Master’s Voice/ Crossroads
55 Blessed Be the Name Of The Lord Steeles/Stowtown
56 No Other Name Like Jesus Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent
57 Glorious God Lauren Talley/ Crossroads
58 Well Done My Child Adam Crabb/ Daywind
59 Sweet Home Awaitin Sweetwater Revival/Independent
60 When His Blood Fell Les Butler & Friends/ Family Music Group
61 Smell Of Smoke 3 Heath Brothers/ Crossroads
62 I’m Reminded Dodsons/Independent
63 Old Church Choir Hazel Parker Stanley/Independent
64 God’s Gonna Give you A Testimony Frosts/Mansion
65 I Want To Say Thank You Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
66 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King/ Independent
67 My Life In A Song Dean/Chapel Valley
68 I’m Going To Heaven Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
69 My Kind Of People MARK209/Independent
70 3 Nails, 3 Days Greg Sullivan, RPM
71 Blank Page Dunaways/Independent
72 Keep On Praising Ferguson Family/Chapel Valley
73 Then He Opened His Arms Riley Harrison Clark/Daywind
74 Like Jesus Did Three Bridges/Crossroads
75 That Crowded Little Room Tim Menzies/Daywind
76 Place Where I Found Grace Woodalls/Independent
77 He Made A Way Chandlers/ Chapel Valley
78 Weapon Of Prayer Tony Alan Bates/Independent
79 Jesus To Me Wisecarvers/Crossroads
80 Who I Am Today Melissa Evans/ Chapel Valley
81 Praise The Lord Carroll Roberson/Independent
82 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations/Crossroads
83 He Knows My Name Rochesters/UIA
84 Blood Of The Lamb Willbanks/Patterson Music Group
85 Down At The Altar Pardoned/Mansion
86 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
87 Deeper Gerald Crabb/Independent
88 What He’s Done Today Millers/Family Music Group
89 Everybody ought To Praise His Name Chronicle/ RPM
90 It’s A Highway To Heaven Endless Highway/Crossroads
91 Nothing At All High Road/Daywind
92 Every Last One Messiah’s Call/Chapel Valley
93 Don’t Give Up Unity Quartet/ Independent
94 Thank God Judith Montgomery Family/ Chapel valley
95 My Lord Is taking Good Care Of Me Detty Sisters/Independent
96 Real Truth Revival Real Truth Revival/Independent
97 Keeper Of The Well Mercy’s Well/ Independent
98 I Wanna Hear A Good Ol’ Gospel Song Billy Huddleston/Independent
99 Remind Me Marshall Hall/Independent
100 Brave Browns/Stowtown
