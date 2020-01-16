Congratulations to The Old Paths and Top 100 SGN SCOOPS Southern Gospel- February 2020

Written by scoopsnews on January 15, 2020 – 5:16 pm -

Top 100

1 Come Sunday Morning The Old Paths/Crossroads

2 God Says You Can Hyssongs/Chapel Valley

3 Love Still Flows Taylors/Stowtown

4 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

5 Come To The Well Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

6 Robes Of Pure White Williamsons/Family Music Group

7 When God Says Wait Browders/Dream Big Music

8 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision/ Daywind

9 The People That God Gave You Bowling Family/River Hill Music

10 Keep Me Close Whisnants/UIA

11 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road

12 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute Quartet/Daywind

13 Name Above All Names Guardians/Stowtown

14 Sometimes It’s The Radio Joseph Habedank/Daywind

15 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen/Crossroads

16 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

17 The Power Of An Empty Tomb Erwins/Stowtown

18 This Is The Place Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music

19 Ready To Know Lore Family/Crossroads

20 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth/Daywind

21 One More Reason Old Time Preachers Quartet/Butler Music Group

22 Alabama Mud Gold City/Sony

23 Going There Triumpant Quartet/Stowtown

24 A Lot With A Little 11th Hour/Crossroads

25 Come, Lord Jesus Justified Quartet/Independent

26 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys/Crossroads

27 What Kind Of Man Legacy 5/Daywind

28 33 Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

29 Can I Get A Witness The Sound/Daywind

30 When The Answer Is No Talleys/Crossroads

31 What Can Change The World Sunday Drive/Crossroads

32 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet/Daywind

33 Walking Through Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/Stowtown

34 Hallelujah March Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group

35 I Got Saved The Diplomats/Independent

36 Follow Me To The Cross Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

37 If God Pulled Back The Curtain Nelons/ Daywind

38 Sing In the Valley Perrys/Stowtown

39 Awesome Power Of Prayer Collingsworth Family/Stowtown

40 Moving On Jordan Family Band/Crossroads

41 When I Turn To You Jason Crabb/ Daywind

42 Days Like This Martins/Gaither Music

43 Feeling At Home In The Presence Of Jesus Ivan Parker/Difference Media

44 Hallelujah For The Cross River’s Edge/ Heritage Gold

45 He Is Mine And I Am His Hoppers/Gaither Music

46 You Don’t Want to Miss This Cana’s Voice/ Stowtown

47 Reason For The Rain Jay Stone Singers/ Crossroads

48 Walk By Faith Adams Family/Butler Music Group

49 I See Revival Crabb Family/ Daywind

50 God Made A Way Carolina Boys/Crossroads

51 He’s Coming Again Joyaires/Independent

52 The Saints Sing Their Way Home Carolina/Main Street Music

53 It’s A Beautiful Day Mark Bishop/Crossroads

54 He’s Coming Back Master’s Voice/ Crossroads

55 Blessed Be the Name Of The Lord Steeles/Stowtown

56 No Other Name Like Jesus Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent

57 Glorious God Lauren Talley/ Crossroads

58 Well Done My Child Adam Crabb/ Daywind

59 Sweet Home Awaitin Sweetwater Revival/Independent

60 When His Blood Fell Les Butler & Friends/ Family Music Group

61 Smell Of Smoke 3 Heath Brothers/ Crossroads

62 I’m Reminded Dodsons/Independent

63 Old Church Choir Hazel Parker Stanley/Independent

64 God’s Gonna Give you A Testimony Frosts/Mansion

65 I Want To Say Thank You Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

66 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King/ Independent

67 My Life In A Song Dean/Chapel Valley

68 I’m Going To Heaven Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records

69 My Kind Of People MARK209/Independent

70 3 Nails, 3 Days Greg Sullivan, RPM

71 Blank Page Dunaways/Independent

72 Keep On Praising Ferguson Family/Chapel Valley

73 Then He Opened His Arms Riley Harrison Clark/Daywind

74 Like Jesus Did Three Bridges/Crossroads

75 That Crowded Little Room Tim Menzies/Daywind

76 Place Where I Found Grace Woodalls/Independent

77 He Made A Way Chandlers/ Chapel Valley

78 Weapon Of Prayer Tony Alan Bates/Independent

79 Jesus To Me Wisecarvers/Crossroads

80 Who I Am Today Melissa Evans/ Chapel Valley

81 Praise The Lord Carroll Roberson/Independent

82 His Hand Reached Further Down Inspirations/Crossroads

83 He Knows My Name Rochesters/UIA

84 Blood Of The Lamb Willbanks/Patterson Music Group

85 Down At The Altar Pardoned/Mansion

86 Resurrection Power Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

87 Deeper Gerald Crabb/Independent

88 What He’s Done Today Millers/Family Music Group

89 Everybody ought To Praise His Name Chronicle/ RPM

90 It’s A Highway To Heaven Endless Highway/Crossroads

91 Nothing At All High Road/Daywind

92 Every Last One Messiah’s Call/Chapel Valley

93 Don’t Give Up Unity Quartet/ Independent

94 Thank God Judith Montgomery Family/ Chapel valley

95 My Lord Is taking Good Care Of Me Detty Sisters/Independent

96 Real Truth Revival Real Truth Revival/Independent

97 Keeper Of The Well Mercy’s Well/ Independent

98 I Wanna Hear A Good Ol’ Gospel Song Billy Huddleston/Independent

99 Remind Me Marshall Hall/Independent

100 Brave Browns/Stowtown

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related