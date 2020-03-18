Congratulations to the Top 20 New Releases for SGN Scoops- April 2020

Written by scoopsnews on March 17, 2020 – 5:07 pm -

Thank you to our reporting DJS and stations for selecting The Top 20 New Releases to radio for April 2020.

1 Love Like I’m Leaving Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music 2 King Of Kings Kingsmen/Crossroads 3 There Is A God Hyssongs/Chapel Valley 4 How About You Whisnants/UIA 5 I’ll Never Get Over The Blood Than I’m Under Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads 6 Learning To Dance In The Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music 7 Water Walker Kramers/StowTown 8 After The Storm Erwins/StowTown 9 I Want To Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family/Independent 10 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind 11 I Remember The Fish Greater Vision/Daywind 12 House Of God Taylors/StowTown 13 Love Don’t 11th Hour/Crossroads 14 Heaven In The House The Greenes/StowTown 15 Yes Triumphant Quartet/StowTown 16 We Are Not Ashamed Hope’s Journey/Independent 17 Have You Anything To Tell Phillips Family/Independent 18 God Is Shaking Our Land Sweetwater Revival/Gospeltown Records 19 Grace Became Amazing Gordon Mote/New Haven Provident-Song 20 Those Same Hands Gold City/New Haven- Provident-Sony

