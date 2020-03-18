Congratulations to the Top 20 New Releases for SGN Scoops- April 2020

Thank you to our reporting DJS and stations for selecting  The Top 20 New Releases to radio for April 2020.

1 Love Like I’m Leaving Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
2 King Of Kings Kingsmen/Crossroads
3 There Is A God Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
4 How About You Whisnants/UIA
5 I’ll Never Get Over The Blood Than I’m Under Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
6 Learning To Dance In The Rain Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
7 Water Walker Kramers/StowTown
8 After The Storm Erwins/StowTown
9 I Want To Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
10 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
11 I Remember The Fish Greater Vision/Daywind
12 House Of God Taylors/StowTown
13 Love Don’t 11th Hour/Crossroads
14 Heaven In The House The Greenes/StowTown
15 Yes Triumphant Quartet/StowTown
16 We Are Not Ashamed Hope’s Journey/Independent
17 Have You Anything To Tell Phillips Family/Independent
18 God Is Shaking Our Land
Sweetwater Revival/Gospeltown Records
19 Grace Became Amazing
Gordon Mote/New Haven Provident-Song
20 Those Same Hands
Gold City/New Haven- Provident-Sony

