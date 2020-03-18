Congratulations to the Top 20 New Releases for SGN Scoops- April 2020

Congratulations to the Top 20 New Releases for SGN Scoops- April 2020Written by scoopsnews on March 17, 2020 – 5:07 pm -
Thank you to our reporting DJS and stations for selecting The Top 20 New Releases to radio for April 2020.
|1
|Love Like I’m Leaving
|Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
|2
|King Of Kings
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|3
|There Is A God
|Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
|4
|How About You
|Whisnants/UIA
|5
|I’ll Never Get Over The Blood Than I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|6
|Learning To Dance In The Rain
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|7
|Water Walker
|Kramers/StowTown
|8
|After The Storm
|Erwins/StowTown
|9
|I Want To Live For Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
|10
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|11
|I Remember The Fish
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|12
|House Of God
|Taylors/StowTown
|13
|Love Don’t
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|14
|Heaven In The House
|The Greenes/StowTown
|15
|Yes
|Triumphant Quartet/StowTown
|16
|We Are Not Ashamed
|Hope’s Journey/Independent
|17
|Have You Anything To Tell
|Phillips Family/Independent
|18
|God Is Shaking Our Land
|
Sweetwater Revival/Gospeltown Records
|19
|Grace Became Amazing
|
Gordon Mote/New Haven Provident-Song
|20
|Those Same Hands
|
Gold City/New Haven- Provident-Sony
