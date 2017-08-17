Creekside 2017 Welcomes The Browders

Written by scoopsnews on August 17, 2017 – 4:15 am -

Pigeon Forge, TN – Creekside Gospel Music Convention is pleased to welcome The Browders to the concert event as a Featured Artist on Thursday Night. The event is scheduled for Oct 30th through November 2 in Pigeon Forge, TN.

Twenty-five years ago, in the hills of Hiltons, Virginia, a unique and beautiful sound was born. It was a sound full of harmonies so close and sweet that they could only be connected by the blood of family. The sound produced words and songs that are full of hope and new life, words that point others to Jesus Christ. This sound became the music and ministry of The Browders, a family group that is rapidly gaining recognition and admiration in gospel music. The group will be bringing this sound to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee to Creekside Gospel Music Convention.

Rob Patz, owner of Coastal Media and the Creekside event says, “I am excited that The Browders are going to join us in Pigeon Forge. This group is really making its mark in Gospel music . We are blessed to add them to this exciting lineup of Artists.”

For ticket and lodging information, contact Rob Patz at rob@sgnscoops.com or 360-933- 0741. For more information visit http://www.creeksidegospelmusicconvention.com/

