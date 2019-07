Creekside 2019 , Are You Ready?

Written by scoopsnews on July 5, 2019 – 12:14 pm -

In a little over 3 months, one of the most creative and festive events in Christian music will occur in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. On Oct. 27, hundreds of fans will return to the Smoky Mountain Convention Center to enjoy the musical artistry of over 50 Southern, Country and Bluegrass gospel music artists. The Convention continues through Oct. 31, 2019.

Creekside 2019 will present daily musical showcases, evening concerts, midnight prayer, keynote speakers, and a large exhibit hall for fellowship and interaction with artists. Special events include the Life Achievement Honors, 2019 Diamond Awards, Creekside Choir, and main event artists.

Here is a complete lineup of the Artists and speakers.

For more information on all of these events as well as hotel accommodations, and VIP tickets, please contact Rob Patz at rob@sgnscoops or 360-933-0741. Be sure to follow Creekside on Facebook HERE for all the latest news and updates.

