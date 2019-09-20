Creekside Welcomes Midnight Prayer

Written by scoopsnews on September 20, 2019 – 11:41 am -

Pigeon Forge, TN – Creekside Gospel Music Convention welcomes Midnight Prayer. Fans and artists will gather together after the concerts before heading to sleep. They pray and sing and have fellowship with one another. Midnight Prayer is where you will see hearts touched and lives changed.

Midnight Prayer is a very special time at Creekside,” says Rob Patz of SGN Scoops. “It really gives us all a chance to respond to the message we have heard during the singing all day long. I can’t wait to see what happens this year!”

Vonda Armstrong, of SGN Scoops adds, “I am so excited that midnight prayer is not only back, but back by popular demand. I am thrilled to be part of an event where artists can come together and pray for one another. Creekside is not just a Convention, it is an experience that you do not want to miss! At Creekside, we are family.”

The Creekside Gospel Music Convention includes daytime showcases, evening concerts, the Diamond Awards and much more. Creekside organizers have announced several artists who will be appearing, including The Down East Boys, Josh and Ashley Franks, The Hyssongs, The Bibletones, The Browders , 11th Hour, The Pine Ridge Boys, The Williamsons and Eagle’s Wings just to name a few.

Make your plans now to be at the Creekside Gospel Music Convention, held on October 27th through the 31st, 2019 in Pigeon Forge, TN. Fans are encouraged to reserve their tickets early. For ticket and lodging information, contact Rob Patz at rob@sgnscoops.com or 360-920-4057. For more information visit http://www.creeksidegospelmusicconvention.com/

