Diamond Awards Top 10 Voting

SGNScoops 2020 Diamond Awards will be closing the voting period for the Top 10 on August 15th. Fans, artists, friends, please go to the voting site HERE to vote on your choice of the top 10.

After the close of the voting period, votes for the nominees will be calculated and the list of Diamond Award nominees will be narrowed down to the Top Five in each category. Voting will then commence to derive the top nominee and winner of the 2020 Diamond Award in each bracket.

Do not miss your chance to vote on the Top 10 HERE

The SGNScoops Diamond Awards are presented annually during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Creekside 2020 will be held Oct. 25 – 29, at the Grand Smokies Resort Convention Center. The 2020 Diamond Awards will be presented on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, during a gala ceremony at the convention center.

To experience the ministry of Creekside Gospel Music Convention, or for information regarding accommodation and tickets, contact Rob Patz at 360-933-0741, email events@sgnscoops.com or visit the website www. creeksidegospelmusicconvention .com

