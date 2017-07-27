Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver Nominated For 2017 IBMA Entertainer of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year Honors

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 27, 2017 – 10:08 am -

– Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver are nominated in three categories for the 28th Annual IBMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year and Josh Swift for Instrumental Performer of the Year – Dobro. The organization announced the nominees today via their Facebook Live Stream and in conjunction with Sirius XM. Winners will be announced during a gala awards presentation on September 28 at theDuke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC. Tickets are available now online.

“I’ve been doin’ this a long time,” notes Doyle. “Every nomination is an honor, but for us to be in the running with these young guns is really special because it means we’re still connecting with our fans and that’s what we live for.” Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver has released nearly 40 albums – and previously won seven IBMA Vocal Group of the Year honors. The band features Doyle’s signature Lead and Baritone vocals, Mandolin and Mandola, and includes:Josh Swift (Resophonic Guitar, Acoustic Lead Guitar and Percussion); Joe Dean (Banjo and Guitar); Dustin Pyrtle (Lead and Tenor vocals, Guitar); Eli Johnston (Lead and Baritone vocals, Bass) and Stephen Burwell (Fiddles).

“Life To My Days.” The track is a bit more modern than usual for DLQ, but it’s already a fan favorite at shows. The release is from their upcoming ( August 25 ) album, LIFE IS A STORY (Mountain Home Music Company), which can be pre-ordered This group is going strong: they just released a new single,The track is a bit more modern than usual for DLQ, but it’s already a fan favorite at shows. The release is from their upcoming () album,(Mountain Home Music Company), which can be pre-ordered HERE

An influential force in today’s Bluegrass world, DLQ’S last two releases (IN SESSION, BURDEN BEARER) received back-to-back Grammy nominations in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Doyle was inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 2012 and received the National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship award in 2006 for his contributions to cultural heritage as a musical trailblazer.

