Dr. Jerry Goff to lead Chapel at Creekside

Written by Staff on October 24, 2017 – 10:10 am -

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (October 24, 2017) — Dr. Jerry Goff, popular artist and speaker, is scheduled to lead Chapel Service at Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2017. Dr. Goff, learned teacher of the gospel, will lead Chapel on Tues. Oct. 31. at 8:00 a.m.

Creekside attendees and anyone living in the Pigeon Forge area are welcome to join Dr. Goff at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in the Showcase Hall on Tuesday morning.

Dr. Jerry and Jan Goff will be ministering during the Creekside Gospel Music Convention which runs from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge. Tickets are free but VIP tickets can be purchased for a nominal cost. For more information, contact Rob Patz at 360-933-0741 or Vonda Easley at 256-310-7892.

