Exciting News For Hey Y’all Media

Written by scoopsnews on September 5, 2018 – 6:01 am -

Vonda Easley, President and CEO of Hey Y’all Media welcomes Alicia Estis to the staff. Alicia lives on the Mississippi Gulf Coast with her husband and four children. She is a singer/songwriter and co-owner of gospel female trio, Mercy Fell. She truly has a passion for Gospel Music and desires to encourage and support fellow artists in their ministries. Easley states, “We are so excited to have Alicia on board. This addition is going to allow more services for the artists. We are blessed, humbled, and honored at God’s blessings here at Hey Y’all Media.”

In addition to radio promotion, Hey Y’all Media will now offer graphic design, copyright assistance, and publishing.

For more information on Hey Y’all Media, visit heyyallmedia.com.

