Fast Five – Heartsong Nashville Music Group

Written by scoopsnews on September 20, 2019 – 4:51 pm -

1. Dennis, Tell us how and when Heartsong Nashville Music Group evolved.

January 1, 2018. GOD gave a friend and I a vision to help upcoming artists that has been down that road of hard knocks. We want to help the ones that have been promised this and that with no results. We allow GOD to lead our direction and place the artists where they need to be.

2. If you could sign any artist to your label, who would it be and why?

An artist that is ministry-minded and singing for our LORD and Savior, JESUS CHRIST. We believe that we need to get back to The Ole Land Mark (JESUS CHRIST) and our blessings will come with souls being saved and delivered.

3. Tell us about the artists that you are currently representing.

Click Here for more info on our Artists.

4. If someone is interested in speaking with you about your services, what should they do?

They can look us up at www. heartsongnashvillemusicgroup. org and the contact information will be there. Before any artist becomes part of our family, we ask them to pray about which direction GOD would have them to go.

5. What are some future goals for Heartsong Nashville? What do you see for the future of the company?

To help those artists that would like to expand their ministry in different areas. we want the ones that desire to lift up the name of JESUS CHRIST in Song. It is our goal to offer the best music to Radio with some of the best artists in gospel music…HeartSong Nashville Music Group would Like to expand out across the USA and other countries with ministry-minded artists lifting up the name of Jesus Christ. That is our goal.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related