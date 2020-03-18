Fast Five With Divine 3 Ministries

Written by scoopsnews on March 18, 2020 – 4:10 pm -

Recently, We got to catch up with Divine Three Ministries. We asked them some questions about the ministry.

Here’s what they had to say.

(SGN SCOOPS)

Cheryl, Would you tell our readers how the group Divine 3 got started and how you came up with the name?

(Cheryl)

In January of 2001, a dear friend of mine, Larry Martin and I started Divine 3. I can’t take the credit for our group name my husband Tony came up with our name Divine 3. I can’t even start to say how many times we hear, “Who’s The Divine 3 in the group, there is four of you”, it has nothing to do with how many people are in the group. Divine means: relating to A GOD, especially the Supreme Being, and 3 means: The Trinity, The God Head, Father, Son, Holy Spirit.

(SGN SCOOPS)

Share Your Testimony. (Each member of the group)

(Cheryl)

As long as I can remember, singing has been a part of my life. I started singing with my Mom and Sister in our little home church in Turnerville, Georgia at the age of 5. I remember, “Come Morning” was the first song I ever sang by myself. As a child, my Mom and Dad always encouraged me to sing and to follow my desire to sing so they bought me a little pink record player for Christmas. I would go in my room and lock the door and play church. I would first sing along Vestal Goodman’s, “God Walks the Dark Hills” and then for Alter Service I would play The Gaither’s, “He Touched Me”. I believe it was in those times that I knew that God had a call to minister on my life.

I’m so thankful for my Christian heritage and for being raised in a Christian home with wonderful Christian parents. My Husband Tony and I make our home in Clarkesville, Gaeorgia, where we are blessed to have our family close. We have a beautiful family that God has blessed us with. We have a Daughter, Haley and son in law, Eric. We also have a Son, Brad and a daughter in law, Brandi. We have 4 precious grandbabies that are the LOVE of our lives, Colton, Brylie, Adilynn and Bristol.

(Dennis)

I would like to begin by saying that I am the most blessed man in the world, if blessings were diamonds I would be rich as a king. I refuse to give satin any recognition for the battles that Jesus and I have overcome thru the years, instead I would rather give God thanks for the covenant we made many years ago. When life tells us that we have no more options, Jesus boundless love opens opportunities. There is no greater calling than to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ to a lost and dying world.

(Scottie)

As a pastor’s son, I was always in church while I was growing up. At the age of 18, I decided to try a different road, a life of sin. During this time my life was filled with alcohol and drugs. During this 5 year period there was many times that I should have died from things such as snake bites, falling from a moving truck, multiple car accidents, and drug overdoses, but God continued to watch over me. I am certain that he knew somehow that I would surrender my life to him and be called into the ministry as a singer. God has blessed me by saving my soul and sending me a beautiful God fearing wife at a time when I needed her the most. Over the past 25 years I have never looked back. Serving the Lord is my everything and I give him all the Glory.

(Kay)

I have been in church most of my life and God saved me at a young age. The Church my dad took us to was structured basically around the singing of hymns, and it was my aunt who took me with her to a singing where I first got a taste of Southern Gospel music. With the encouragement of the church family to sing, I have never stopped loving to sing for the Lord. I have had many struggles throughout my life, yet I have always trusted in the Lord to see me through, and I believe through the power of prayer we can overcome any obstacle.

(SGN SCOOPS)

Cheryl, We heard that you own a restaurant in Georgia. What is your favorite thing to cook and why?

(Cheryl)

I would say my favorite thing to cook would be my homemade cat head biscuits. I have been making biscuits for many years, and that is what my little grill is known for.

Making biscuits is a great stress reliever so if you’re feeling a little tense, make some biscuits.

(SGN SCOOPS)

(For each member) Tell us who your biggest musical influence is and why.

(Cheryl)

I have several musical influences, but I would have to say Ramona Brazell and Sandy Knight would be two of my top choices.

Ramona Brazell has been such a ministry role model to me. As a young person starting out in the ministry, she always tried to coach me and tell me what to do and what not to do. I always try to remember every time I step on a platform to always smile. That is what she always pushed the most. She always said no matter what you are dealing with personally, you always put a smile on your face.

Some of you may not know Sandy Knight personally, but she’s a very quiet kind of person; however when she stands up to minister and the spirit of God begins to flow, watch out!! There is a boldness like I have never seen before. She is one of the most anointed women that I know.

The anointing will take you places that talent never dreamed of.

(Dennis)

When I was 18 years old I was very blessed to meet Cy Easters, a great and successful individual, but most importantly a man that believes and lives what the word of God says. He was the manager and baritone singer for the Sunny South Quartet working out of Atlanta. His baritone vocals was second only to the late Rusty Goodman. Within weeks of meeting Cy he called and offered me the position of bass guitarist with the quartet, the beginning of a journey that continued for 35 years. Cy always defined the word class and insisted that the quartet did the same. He taught us that no matter what you are doing always do it correctly, giving it a 110%. Each singer always sang his correct harmony part with quality, each musician was to play in a manner that complemented what the singers was doing. The most important requirement to be a member of his quartet was every man had to be saved and living what they were singing. Looking back he was pretty much what I am today.

(Scottie)

My musical influence would have to be my dad. For years he would preach revivals and take my brother and sister along with myself to the special singing. That is where I started singing with my family group, the Holmes Family. What I have always admired about my dad was the way that he would follow the spirit of the Lord. He taught us to always move out the way and let God work.

(Kay)

I have had many influences. Some of the major ones were Sandy Knight, Karen Peck and Peg McKamey. Not only do these ladies have a talent to sing, but they are also amazing women of God. I admire how they are not afraid to worship the Lord wherever they are. They have a great ability to let people know how much they love God not only when they are singing, but also in a one-on-one setting. Their songs have been a great strength to me during times of struggles. I am honored to know these wonderful people.

(SGN SCOOPS)

As the group continues to grow and move forward, what are some of the upcoming goals for Divine 3?

(DIVINE 3)

To look to the future, we have to look to the past and our original mission that is found in John chapter 15, verse 16: “Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that you should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain: that whatsoever ye shall ask of the father in my name, he may give it you.” What we are looking and praying for is a greater opportunity to gather more fruit, more souls for the kingdom of God. God is blessing and opening doors that we never dreamed could be opened pouring out his spirit daily. Jesus said that he would give us souls for our labor. Our goal is to be a part of leading as many souls to Jesus as possible. Our prayer is that he will shrink us and people we see Jesus in everything we do fulfilling Matthew chapter 15, verse 37: “Jesus said unto him, Thou shall love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.”

