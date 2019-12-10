Favorite Christmas Memories… Starts tomorrow, December 11,2019

Written by scoopsnews on December 10, 2019 – 1:33 pm -

We have been busy gathering Christmas Memories from some of your favorite gospel music peeps! And tomorrow…. be watching for the first posts. We will be posting these each day leading up to Christmas Day……

Out first Christmas Memory is from our very own Publisher here at SGN Scoops, Rob Patz.

Don’t miss it!

Vonda Armstrong

VP Sales and Marketing

