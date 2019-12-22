Favorite Christmas Memory- Tonja Rose

Written by scoopsnews on December 22, 2019 – 11:17 am -

My Christmas Memories

I don’t even know where to start because Christmas is my favorite time of the year. My sweet Mama always made Christmas a big deal because it is her favorite too. We share that love of Christmas.

But I guess my favorite memories would be spending Christmas Eve at my Nanny Evelyn’s house. All the family gathered in this little space. It was always too hot, the kids too rambunctious, the collards gone “too” fast and lots of

laughing from the telling of stories from Christmas’s past. The kids have gotten bigger, the house has gotten smaller, the collards still go “too” fast and we continue telling those same stories…maybe with a few embellishments. I have and will always love Christmas Eve at Nanny’s house.



Pictured L to R: Aunt Sheila Alligood, Dale Quidley (my mama), Me, Nanny Evelyn.

