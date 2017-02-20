Getting to Know Dennise Nichole Dittman

I have no emotional story to tell,” “There has been no one significant ‘turn-around’ time in my life when I have been totally desperate and someone told me about Jesus.

It’s much more simple. I was born and raised in a house of The Lord, as were my parents. I was blessed with a family that introduced me to Jesus when I was just a baby. My grandmother loved the Lord with all of her heart and instilled in me, everything that I know about Jesus. A Sunday school teacher for 40 years, and an active member of her church family.

When I was a little girl, she lost her sight and wasn’t able to do the one thing that she loved the most, and that was read her bible. I would read to her and we would have the most in depth bible studies you could imagine. I knew right from the start, that I wanted to be just like her, the kind of woman that the Lord my God would be proud of. I accepted Jesus as my personal Lord and Savior surrendered my life to him at a very young age. I knew then I wanted to live for him and not for myself.