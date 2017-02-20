Getting to Know Dennise Nichole Dittman

Getting to Know Dennise Nichole DittmanWritten by scoopsnews on February 20, 2017 – 11:56 am -
We recently asked Dennise Nichole Dittman 5 questions. Check out her answers and get to know the ministry of Dennise Nichole Dittman.
It’s much more simple. I was born and raised in a house of The Lord, as were my parents. I was blessed with a family that introduced me to Jesus when I was just a baby. My grandmother loved the Lord with all of her heart and instilled in me, everything that I know about Jesus. A Sunday school teacher for 40 years, and an active member of her church family.
When I was a little girl, she lost her sight and wasn’t able to do the one thing that she loved the most, and that was read her bible. I would read to her and we would have the most in depth bible studies you could imagine. I knew right from the start, that I wanted to be just like her, the kind of woman that the Lord my God would be proud of. I accepted Jesus as my personal Lord and Savior surrendered my life to him at a very young age. I knew then I wanted to live for him and not for myself.
My mission and goals for my ministry…
My favorite thing to do is to incorporate a great Gospel sing with a meaningful cause. Lately we have helped my hometown food pantry feed over 70 families, had a toy drive, and donated to our local Children’s home with benefit concerts. It’s so much fun to get the entire community involved. To feel a sense of unity, and to come together with similar hearts. Ideally, I would be to make this world a better place even if it’s only for an hour at my concert. For that one hour, to make them forget about all of their troubles and anxieties. To take them on a ride and tell them stories of faith, hope, and love. To remind them that they’re never alone. That with Christ, everything and anything is possible. To make each and every person that is attending a concert of mine feel all of the love, hope, happiness and all of those good things all wrapped up into one, and take them on an emotional journey. Sharing the good news and the love of Christ with every note…
Tags: Dennise Nichole Dittman
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Getting to Know Dennise Nichole Dittman
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.