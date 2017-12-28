“The God On The Mountain Is Still God In The Valley”

Written by scoopsnews on December 28, 2017 – 9:49 am -

Today we are thanking God for answered prayers for Ms Peg Mckamey in her recent surgery. Of all the Mckamey’s songs, this one has to be the most requested. Let it be a reminder to you today that whatever you are facing, God is Still God and has it under control. Trust in HIM..

Happy Thursday from SGN SCOOPS !

