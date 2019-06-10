Gospel Music Weekend Comes to Michigan

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 10, 2019 – 1:26 pm -

If you’ve never visited the beautiful state of Michigan in the summer, mark your calendar and

plan your visit for next summer.

Rob Patz and Coastal Events are excited to announce that a brand new event is hitting the

state of Michigan in 2020. Gospel Music Weekend—Michigan is coming to Ann Arbor June 4-

6, 2020.

As part of what he considers a grassroots movement, Patz is bringing twelve events to twelve

states over the next two years in addition to his anchor convention, Creekside, taking place

this year on October 27-31 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. “I want to see gospel music grow,

and I believe that the way to do that is at the local level. We are super excited to see

Michigan embrace this event, and we are already anticipating a great weekend.”

Taking place in the eclectic southern Michigan college town known primarily as the home of

The University of Michigan, Gospel Music Weekend-–Michigan will feature some fantastic

artists from the Great Lakes Region, such as Diamond Award winning Gloryway, Michigan’s

own Justified Quartet, Diamond Award nominee Cami Shrock, as well as some of the

Creekside family of artists including The Dodrill Family, Livin’ Forgivin, Ezekiel’s Call, Harley

Madden, Matchless Grace and Kristen Stanton. Gospel Music Weekend—Michigan will also

be showcasing other talent from Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio and introducing artists from

outside the region to the state of Michigan. Concerts are slated for Thursday, Friday, and

Saturday evenings as well as daytime showcases, chapel services, and the popular Midnight

Prayer.

Gospel Music Weekend – Michigan is also going to be a host location for a Creekside Artist Search. With over one hundred artists currently on a waiting list for Creekside Gospel Music Convention, this will be an incredible opportunity for artists from across the country to be considered for a coveted spot on the Creekside artist roster. The winning artist will sing on the main stage of the Saturday evening concert in Ann Arbor and be afforded the chance to also sing on the main stage at Creekside 2020 as part of the pre-concert festivities. This event will be taking place on Saturday, June 6, 2020, and is open to all artists.

If you are an artist wishing to participate or if would like more information, please send an email to rob@sgnscoops.com.

Ann Arbor, Michigan, is conveniently located on I-94 and US 23 and is only thirty minutes

from Detroit Metro Airport. For more information on Gospel Music Weekend – Michigan or

Creekside Gospel Music Convention, please call Rob at (360) 933-0741.

