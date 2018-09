Heart 2 Heart And Abraham Productions Hosts The Gospel Through Girls & Guitars Event

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on September 4, 2018 – 3:31 pm -

Nashville, Tenn – Heart 2 Heart Ministries has teamed up with Abraham Productions and Joy FM to bring one of the most popular Gospel Music Tours – The Gospel Through Girls and Guitars – to Gastonia, North Carolina this September.

In addition to North Carolina favorites, Heart 2 Heart, this talent-packed event features some of the most beloved female groups and artists in the Southern Gospel music industry today. The line up includes Karen Peck and New River, Emily Ann Roberts (The Voice), The Talleys and High Road.

With the powerhouse line-up and energy of these talented and beloved performers, Girls and Guitars promises to be a concert that will never be forgotten. Of the event, Heart 2 Heart’s David Kiser says “What an honor for Heart 2 Heart to team up with Ray Flynn Ministries and Abraham Productions to host this great concert for our home base fans in Gaston County. We love Ray Flynn Ministries and all of the AP staff and we believe in what they do and stand for. I see in this organization characteristics we have held dear in ministry for the past 21 years. Vision, heart, a desire to see God manifest Himself and a top priority to see souls saved. We know God has directed and ordained this tour for what will be an unbelievable night of ministry and worship”

The Gospel Through Girls and Guitars concert will be held at the First Assembly of God Church, 777 S Myrtle School Road, Gastonia, NC, on Friday, September 21. Doors will open at 6 pm, and you are encouraged to come early for best seating. This is a non-ticketed event, and a $15 donation will be received at the door. Concert start time is 7 pm.

To purchase Heart 2 Heart’s music go to http://heart2heartmin.com/ store/

