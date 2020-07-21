Hey Y’all Media Adds Lance Driskell

Written by scoopsnews on July 21, 2020 – 7:14 am -

Ellisville, Mississippi- Vonda Armstrong and Hey Y’all Media announce agreement of radio promotions with Lance Driskell.

Lance says, “I am so excited to be a part of the Hey Y’all Media Family. I’ve spoken to some DJ Friends since we teamed up and they told me, “This is the best decision you could have made”. I love Vonda’s sweet spirit and true heart for what she is doing. Being a part of Hey Y’all Media is a blessing and I am truly grateful to be here.”

Vonda adds, “I am thrilled to do radio promotion for this talented guy and I am excited to see his ministry grow through promoting his music at radio. The first time I heard Lance sing, I was blown away. Lance displays professionalism and love for ministry on and off the stage. The ministry part is extremely important to me, adds Vonda.”

Check out the single, He’s Still There, written by Joseph Habedank, Belinda Smith, and Kenna West.

