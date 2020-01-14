Hey Y’all Media Adds The Shirah Brothers

Written by scoopsnews on January 14, 2020 – 7:00 am -

Ellisville, Mississippi Vonda Armstrong and Hey Y’all Media announce agreement of radio promotions with the very popular and talented The Shirah Brothers.

Regarding the group, Vonda Armstrong states, ” I’ve been watching this group’s videos on social media for a while. I love family harmony and these guys definitely have it. Their music and ministry is phenomenal and I am very excited to be their “cheerleader” for radio.”

The Shirah Brothers consists of three brothers who share the desire to spread the gospel through song. Aaron, Jacob, and Josh Shirah have a long history of singing during their childhood and teenage years in their family’s ministry group. The Shirah Brothers was formed in May 2019. They are excited about any opportunity to worship with fellow believers and minister to the lost.

Be listening for their first radio single, Somebody Sing , headed to radio in February on HYM Vol 2 – 2020.



