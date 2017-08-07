Written by scoopsnews on August 7, 2017 – 4:37 pm -

HEY Y’ALL MEDIA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH MARK209

HEFLIN, AL – Vonda Easley, President of Hey Y’all Media, announces she will be working with MARK209 on their new Southern Gospel release, ”I Can Call Jesus Anytime” off of their brand new project entitled Grassroots III.

Vonda shares, “I was blessed to meet MARK209 a couple years ago at Creekside Gospel Music Convention. I had heard about their hard work ethic and stage presence but it was a pleasant surprise to visit with them and see their heart for ministry. I am very excited to be working with them on this new radio single and I can not wait for the DJs to hear this new release.”

Jym Howe, lead singer for MARK209 adds, “After being introduced to Vonda at Creekside, we have admired her love for Southern Gospel and her passion for the music. After meeting with her, there was no doubt she was the perfect person to be part of our team. We look forward to a long future with Hey Y’all Media.”

This announcement comes during MARK209’s Annual New England Tour and prior to their first West Coast Tour in September.

About Hey Y’all Media:

Hey Y’all Media was formed in January 2015 by Vonda Easley of Hope’s Journey. She has promoted such artists as Jay Parrack and Vocal Event, The Steeles, Higher Hope, Josh and Ashley Franks and others.

About MARK209:

MARK209 is based out of Nashville, TN. The group takes their name from Mile Marker 209 in Nashville, which leads to Music Row, The Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Ryman Auditorium. MARK209 entertains audiences all across the United States with their brand of Gospel, their Family Friendly Country Concert, and their popular holiday show “Christmas from the Heart of Nashville.” MARK209 is managed and booked exclusively by the April Potter Agency. For more information about MARK209, visit them at www.MARK209.com. For booking or management inquiries visit www.apotteragency.com or call 615-479-0954.

