Hey Y’all Media Announces Top 5 Diamond Award Finalists

Ellisville, Mississippi (June 26,2019)

The Diamond Awards is a yearly award ceremony held on the Tuesday night program of The Creekside Gospel Music Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The Diamond Awards honor the achievements of Southern Gospel, Christian Country, and Bluegrass Artists, Radio Personalities and Songwriters. The Top 5 Diamond Awards have been announced and we are very excited about 24 Hey Y’all Media Artists scoring a spot in the Top 5 in 16 categories.

Here is a list of the artists nominated and category.

MIXED GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Freemans

DUET OF THE YEAR

McKay Project

Josh and Ashley Franks

FEMALE Vocalist Of THE YEAR

Chris Freeman

Ashley Franks

SUNRISE AWARD

Jessica Horton

Tonja Rose

Sunrise Duet Of The Year

Chronicle

Kim & Kevin Abney

SUNRISE QUARTET OF THE YEAR

The Bibletones

SUNRISE SONG OF THE YEAR

BROS.4

Answered Prayer

CHRISTIAN COUNTRY GROUP OF THE YEAR

MARK209

The Freemans

Christian Country Song of the Year

Tonja Rose

McKay Project

ANTHONY BURGER INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Tim Kinchen (Chronicle)

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Eagle’s Wings

Tonja Rose

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Matthew Wilson

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Debra Wilson

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Eagle’s Wings

Gospel Music Today VIDEO/DVD OF THE YEAR

Tonja Rose

PAUL HEIL AWARD

Vonda Easley Armstrong

