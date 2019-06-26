Hey Y’all Media Announces Top 5 Diamond Award Finalists

Hey Ya’ll Media

Ellisville, Mississippi (June 26,2019)

The Diamond Awards is a yearly  award ceremony held on the Tuesday night program of The Creekside Gospel Music Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The Diamond Awards honor the achievements of Southern Gospel, Christian Country, and Bluegrass Artists, Radio Personalities  and Songwriters. The Top 5 Diamond Awards have been announced and we are very excited about 24 Hey Y’all Media Artists scoring a spot in the Top 5 in 16 categories. 

Here is a list of the artists nominated and category. 

 MIXED GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Freemans

:Episode host: Darrell Freeman and the Freemans

 

DUET OF THE YEAR

McKay Project

Leslie and Dennis McKay of McKay Project and M.A.C. Records

Josh and Ashley Franks

FEMALE Vocalist Of THE YEAR

Chris Freeman

Ashley Franks

 

SUNRISE AWARD

Jessica Horton

Jessica Horton

Tonja Rose

 

Sunrise Duet Of The Year

Chronicle

Chronicle Joins Lighthouse Media Group

Kim & Kevin Abney

 

SUNRISE QUARTET OF THE YEAR

The Bibletones

 

SUNRISE SONG OF THE YEAR

BROS.4

Answered Prayer

 

CHRISTIAN COUNTRY GROUP OF THE YEAR

MARK209

MARK209 Announces the Return of Joe Armstro

The Freemans

:Episode host: Darrell Freeman and the Freemans

 

Christian Country Song of the Year

Tonja Rose

McKay Project

Leslie and Dennis McKay of McKay Project and M.A.C. Records

Leslie and Dennis

 

ANTHONY BURGER INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Tim Kinchen (Chronicle)

 

 BLUEGRASS GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Eagle’s Wings

Tonja Rose

 

 BLUEGRASS GOSPEL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Matthew Wilson

 

 

BLUEGRASS GOSPEL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Debra Wilson

 

 BLUEGRASS GOSPEL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Eagle’s Wings

 

 

Gospel Music Today VIDEO/DVD OF THE YEAR

Tonja Rose

 

 

 PAUL HEIL AWARD

Vonda Easley Armstrong

Memorial Day Edition Of The Strictly Country Show With Vonda Easley

 

Cast Your Vote for your Favorites HERE

More info on Creekside Gospel Music Convention: HERE

More info on Hey Y’all Media: HERE

 

 

 

 

 


