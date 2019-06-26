Hey Y’all Media Announces Top 5 Diamond Award Finalists

Hey Y’all Media Announces Top 5 Diamond Award FinalistsWritten by scoopsnews on June 26, 2019 – 4:21 am -
Ellisville, Mississippi (June 26,2019)
The Diamond Awards is a yearly award ceremony held on the Tuesday night program of The Creekside Gospel Music Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The Diamond Awards honor the achievements of Southern Gospel, Christian Country, and Bluegrass Artists, Radio Personalities and Songwriters. The Top 5 Diamond Awards have been announced and we are very excited about 24 Hey Y’all Media Artists scoring a spot in the Top 5 in 16 categories.
Here is a list of the artists nominated and category.
MIXED GROUP OF THE YEAR
The Freemans
DUET OF THE YEAR
McKay Project
Josh and Ashley Franks
FEMALE Vocalist Of THE YEAR
Chris Freeman
Ashley Franks
SUNRISE AWARD
Jessica Horton
Tonja Rose
Sunrise Duet Of The Year
Chronicle
Kim & Kevin Abney
SUNRISE QUARTET OF THE YEAR
The Bibletones
SUNRISE SONG OF THE YEAR
BROS.4
Answered Prayer
CHRISTIAN COUNTRY GROUP OF THE YEAR
MARK209
The Freemans
Christian Country Song of the Year
Tonja Rose
McKay Project
ANTHONY BURGER INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR
Tim Kinchen (Chronicle)
BLUEGRASS GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Eagle’s Wings
Tonja Rose
BLUEGRASS GOSPEL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Matthew Wilson
BLUEGRASS GOSPEL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Debra Wilson
BLUEGRASS GOSPEL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Eagle’s Wings
Gospel Music Today VIDEO/DVD OF THE YEAR
Tonja Rose
PAUL HEIL AWARD
Vonda Easley Armstrong
