July 4, 2018

Why do we celebrate July 4th or Indepence Day?

We celebrate American Independence Day on the Fourth of July every year. We think of July 4, 1776, as a day that represents the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States of America as an independent nation…

We at SGN Scoops wish you all a safe and joyful July 4th…. Independence Day…. A Reason To Celebrate!

In honor of this day, here’s the Gaither Vocal Band singing The National Anthem:

