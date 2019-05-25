Isaac’s Well “Looking For A Lead”

Written by scoopsnews on May 25, 2019 – 11:08 am -

Isaac’s Well is a mixed southern gospel group that makes their home in Western North Carolina. Their main goal is to help lead as many people as they can to Jesus and spread the message of Salvation everywhere they go. The group consists of Randall Mull, Tenor. Melody Mull, Alto. Myron Bishop, Bass. David Buckner, Stage and Sound. Myron’s brother, Lenoir Bishop, currently sings the Baritone until the position can be permantly filled. They have recorded three projects together at crossroads studio with help of producer Jeff Collins and are excited to see where the Lord leads. Isaac’s Well, seeks a ministry first Baritone/Lead, who Loves the Lord, and wants to make it All about Him! This is a paid position, with other opportunities, as well. Seeking someone in the western North Carolina, Upstate SC, East Tennessee, area. If this sounds like you, contact ( 828 ) 974-6817, for more detailed information, after 7 pm, Monday thru Friday.

