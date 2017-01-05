January 2017 SGNScoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 5, 2017 – 9:05 am -

Happy New Year! To celebrate the beginning of a brand new year, we bring you a cover story on a family who is on the brink of new things in Gospel music. The Hyssongs are seeing their music climb the charts more than ever and SGNScoops Magazine want to celebrate with them by sharing their story with you.

We hope you enjoy the indepth look into the life of Autumn Nelon Clark as well as Dustin Doyle, Miles Pike and the incomparable Lily Isaacs. So many more stories and features are included this month — we know you will love it!

Special thanks to the USAGEM for acknowledging Rob Patz and SGNScoops in the Media category for the 2016 awards.

We hope all of you appreciate our magazine. We’d love to hear from you at lorraine@sgnscoops.com

Happy new year and may God richly bless you in 2017!

To download the PDF SGNScoops Magazine Go HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related