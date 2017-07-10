July 2017 SGNScoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 10, 2017 – 10:53 am -

July is here and with it, the sunny days and shady rest of summer. This season can be even more enjoyable when you stop for a lemonade and read SGNScoops Magazine. We have a lot of great features for you this month.

Our cover story is all about everyone’s favorite quartet, Tribute, written by Charlie Griffin. We know you will enjoy reading this in-depth look at Gary, Josh, Riley and Anthony.

Clayton and Scott Inman of Triumphant open up about their father/son relationship and new father Chad McCloskey of The Ball Brothers shares about the source of his strength. The man who started the Crabb phenomenon, Gerald Crabb, tells what happened two years ago that changed his life forever. Three Bridges, Master’s Promise, and Heart 2 Heart are also showcased. Chris Hester talks about the mental health challenges that have greatly affected his life. Don’t miss our special articles by Dusty Wells, David Staton, Nathan Kistler, Roger Barkley, Jr., and Selena Day. Randall Hamm and Vonda Easley bring their monthly features and you will also find event updates, radio charts and so much more. We pray you will find this issue intriguing, inspiring and interesting. Most of all, we pray you find the love of Jesus within our pages. Please write to me with any questions or comments at lorraine@sgnscoops.com

