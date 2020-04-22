Larry Hinson Needs Our Prayers

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 22, 2020 – 11:12 am -

Last night my father, Larry Hinson was admitted to the hospital. He is in the ICU. His blood pressure is currently so low the doctors cannot detect it. He is in critical condition with septic shock due to a SEVER undetected UTI. They are currently deciding whether or not to ventilate him for life saving measures. We NEED ALL PRAYER WARRIORS to pray right now. We do not except that this is the end. We Do not except that this infection can take him out. We plead the blood of Jesus around about him that by His strips Larry is healed. We are asking you to join us in prayer and spread the word. We know God is in the miracle working business when two or more agree it is done. We know our God will heal Larry

Update as of 12:30pm

Larry Hinson was tested for covid 19. Thankfully that test came back Negative.

He has been intubated and they are pushing three medication to his heart to regulate it. He is on strong antibiotics but he is still currently septic and in critical condition. We appreciate Your continued prayers

Thank you all for your much needed support and prayers

