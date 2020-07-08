Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 8, 2020 – 9:28 am -

2020 June SGNScoops Les Butler. Bama Blu-Grace

By Les Butler

Les Butler and Friends: Bama Blu-Grace

I am excited to shine the spotlight on Bama Blu-Grace this month. They are genuine; they love

the Lord. They are talented. You can look in any magazine chart and see their name toward the

top, almost every month. They are a hoot!

I am reminded of Prov. 17:22, “A merry heart doeth good like a medicine.” Here’s Bama Blu-

Grace. Enjoy!

Les Butler: Please introduce each member; name, vocal part, instruments played, etc.

Bama Blu-Grace (BBG): Our group consists of Ron Burrow – Dobro – Lead and Harmony

Vocals; Christie Burrow – Guitar – Harmony Vocals; Ronald Hale – Banjo/Guitar – Lead and

Harmony Vocals; Jennifer Hale – Fiddle – Lead and Harmony Vocals; Ivy Hale – Uke Bass –

Lead and Harmony Vocals; Abigail Burrow – Mandolin – Harmony Vocals.

Butler: Please give us your group history.

BBG: We are celebrating our 20 th anniversary this year. God softly asked us if we would be

willing to give up our normal family activities on the weekends, go sing for him, and spread his

word to others. We accepted the call, even though we knew very little about singing and playing

instruments. We trusted him, that he would guide us and use us in the way that would bring glory

to him.

It’s not about recognition or fame; it’s about being obedient. We are no different than those who

change the words on the church signs, teach Sunday school class, print bulletins, or open the

church doors. We are just willing to do a small part in spreading hope, encouragement, and shine

a light in a world that seems to be growing dim.

Butler: Do you have a funny road story you could share with us?

BBG: We were booked in Grapeland, Texas, at Salmon Lake Park for their Bluegrass Gospel

festival. We did a little research before going, and realized that within the park, they had a small

lake that you could swim in. So with traveling from Alabama to Texas with four kids; they

would not stop asking about swimming in the lake. Once we arrived and put the bus in park, we

realized that the lake could be seen from the stage.

As Ron B. was beginning to exit the bus, he heard one more scream from the back, “Can we go

swim?” He turned to everyone in the group, and made this announcement, “No one is going into

the water today.” As we walked towards the stage to become more acclimated to our

environment, we passed over the lake which had three algae-covered concrete steps leading

down into the water. Curious as to how cold it was, Ron B. decided to stick his feet into the

water. Within seconds, we heard the slapping and popping sounds of his Crocs on the slick

algae-covered steps, as we watched him disappear under the water. Little did we know that the

majority of the crowd witnessed this as our kids were screaming, “I thought you said no one was

to go into the lake today?”

Butler: Please give us a brief testimony/vision of the group.

BBG: Our main goal as a group is for people to see us walking the same godly walk on a normal

day through the week as they see us singing on stage on a Sunday, whether at work, school, or

even the grocery store. We want God’s light to shine through us the same every day as it does

when we are singing, and we hope to make an impact on others inside and outside of the church.

So if God tells us tomorrow that our job is done, and we find that we have made an impact only

on just one person in helping them come to know Christ, we can all say that it has been worth it.

Butler: Can each of you state some of your favorite things?

BBG: For the Hale family – Ivy and Ronald both agree that their most favorite thing is Star

Wars. Ronald also says that his favorite thing is not corn. Jennifer enjoys watching Hallmark

movies during Christmas time. And I mean, who doesn’t?

For the Burrow family – Abigail is an animal/farm lover. Her favorite thing to do is spend time

outside. Christie loves working in the garden and painting. Ron’s most favorite thing is the

“Fourth Quarter.” This includes the months of October, November, and December. He always

looks forward to this time of year.

Butler: Will each of you name a singer or musician that you feel has impacted the way you

sing or play?

BBG: Jennifer says that the singer/musician that has inspired her the most is Allison Krauss. The

two people that have made an impact on Ronald are Reagan and Mike Riddle. Ivy states that

Laura Story, the author of “Blessings,” has influenced her singing career the most. Abigail and

Christie both agree that the Isaacs have impacted their singing/music career. Abigail has been

singing their songs at the top of her lungs in the back seat of the car since she was a little girl.

Russell Moore with IIIrd Tyme Out has been Ron’s biggest role model. He says that even though

he can’t sing like him, he could listen to him sing all day.

Butler: Tell us about your latest CD.

BBG: Well again, we have had the awesome opportunity to work with Les Butler. Words cannot

describe what he has done for us along this journey. He has exposed us to amazing musicians,

and most importantly, the anointed song writers, that have given us the opportunity to record

what we think are some of the best songs ever written. “Blessings” is probably the most

important project we have ever been a part of in our 20-year career. Each and every song has

such an inspirational message that has impacted us as well as those who have listened.

Butler: Can you please give us your contact information?

BBG: Ronald Hale – 2843 County Road 946 – Logan, AL 35098. Email address:

ronandjennifer@bamablu-grace.com

Website: bamablu-grace.com

We are also on FaceBook at Bama Blu-Grace.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related