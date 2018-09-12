MARK209 sings for President Bush

Written by scoopsnews on September 12, 2018 – 12:09 pm -

(Nashville, TN) – MARK209 received an invitation from President George H.W. Bush to visit Walker’s Point (the Bush family summer home) and perform an intimate concert for the former President and his family.

MARK209 was preparing for their final concerts of their 2018 New England Tour, when they received an invitation from President Bush to visit him at his home on Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport, ME. Others in attendance were President Bush’s extended family, which included his son President George W. Bush, First Lady Laura Bush, Barbara and Jenna Bush (the twins), other members of the Bush family, as well as some of their staff.

President Bush told the band how he had recently had Lee Greenwood and Michael W. Smith in to sing for him over the past few weeks. MARK209’s tenor and front man, Nathaniel Justice says, “The President’s Chief of Staff told me that Lee Greenwood said that all of Nashville would be on a plane immediately to visit our former President at the invitation … he is loved by so many. MARK209 is just thrilled to be included in the select few who have been invited.” Nathaniel said.

MARK209 sang songs requested by the family and President Bush which included hymns, country classics, and some of MARK209’s original material. MARK209’s “Soldiers and Jesus” received a great response from the family. And President Bush was thrilled to have the quartet sing his favorite song by the Oak Ridge Boys, “Elvira”.

“Josh sat down at the piano and began to play as the family gathered around,” states Jimmy Reno, MARK209 baritone singer. “We began with a few hymns and then started singing some of our original material. President George W. Bush really enjoyed ‘Keep on the Firing Line.’”

“This was a huge honor for MARK209’” states Jym Howe, the band’s lead singer. “It was our third opportunity to perform for President Bush. Two at his invitation to his home with all the family and once, last year in Kennebunkport, when he and First Lady Barbara came to our concert and sat on the front row. It is really something that this country boy from Cut and Shoot, Texas would have the audience of such powerful people. God has truly blessed MARK209.”

Photos were not allowed on property this time while visiting the Bush family, but the band will carry these fond memories.

About MARK209:

MARK209 is based out of Nashville, TN. The band takes their name from Mile Marker 209 in Nashville, which leads to Music Row, The Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Ryman Auditorium. MARK209 entertains audiences across the United States with their brand of Gospel, their Family Friendly Country Concert, and their popular Christmas show “Christmas from the Heart of Nashville.” MARK209 is proudly sponsored by Sound Solutions (Oxford, AL).

For more information about MARK209, visit www.MARK209.com . For booking inquiries call 615-246-2667.

