Memphis Quartet Show- Friday NightWritten by scoopsnews on June 15, 2018 – 1:10 pm -
Gospel Quartet Music is alive and well in Memphis, Tennessee at the Memphis Quartet Show.
Here are the details for tonight’s events.
Tonight’s 6 p.m. concert will feature The Mark Trammell Quartet, The Primitive Quartet, The Guardians, The Dixie Echoes, and Gerald Williams & The Classic Melody Boys!
Tags: Memphis Quartet Show
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Memphis Quartet Show- Friday Night
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.