Memphis Quartet Show- Friday Night

Written by scoopsnews on June 15, 2018 – 1:10 pm -

Gospel Quartet Music is alive and well in Memphis, Tennessee at the Memphis Quartet Show.

Here are the details for tonight’s events.

Tonight’s 6 p.m. concert will feature The Mark Trammell Quartet, The Primitive Quartet, The Guardians, The Dixie Echoes, and Gerald Williams & The Classic Melody Boys!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related