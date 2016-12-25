Merry Christmas from SGN Scoops

Written by scoopsnews on December 25, 2016 – 4:26 am -



Luke 2:6-7King James Version (KJV)

6 And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered.

7 And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.

From our Scoops Family to yours:

Merry Christmas to you all and remember…..Jesus is the Reason for the Season. We love and appreciate our readers and all the folks that share the same love for this “great gospel music.” Enjoy your day with family and friends. Make Memories and experience the true Spirit of Christmas.

Happy Birthday Jesus!

Check this out:

(Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related