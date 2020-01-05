“Musical Moments”- Brian Free, Ricky Free , and Jude Free

Written by scoopsnews on January 5, 2020 – 9:02 am -

Proverbs 22:6

Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.

written by: Vonda Armstrong

Last week at Vision Baptist Church in Petal, Mississippi, Brian Free and Assurance were singing. During one of the songs, Brian’s grandson, Jude was standing in the back praising the Lord. From generation to generation, praising our Lord and Savior, I witnessed it and will never forget it. What a “Musical Moment!”

Ricky Free stated,”During one of the songs, Jude just stood up and praised the Lord like no one was watching and he didn’t care if they were.”

Happy Sunday Everyone! Enjoy this song by Brian Free and Assurance.

