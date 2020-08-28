New Music Video From Josh and Ashley Franks

New Music Video From Josh and Ashley FranksWritten by scoopsnews on August 28, 2020 – 4:04 am -
A note from Ashley Franks……
Josh and I are very excited to share with you the new lyric video for our song “Send Revival.” We believe the subject matter of this song is extremely important and timely for the season our country is walking through. We feel a strong conviction about sharing this message, and we hope that people will share this video with all their friends to spread the message of hope for revival in America!
#sendrevival
For more information on Josh and Ashley Franks, click HERE!
