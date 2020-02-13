New Season For Master Peace Quartet

Written by scoopsnews on February 13, 2020 – 4:31 am -

Dalton, Ga (February 13th, 2020)- While change is never easy, it is inevitable. Due to the passing of our tenor singer and friend, Brian Etheridge, we would like to ask you to be in prayer as we seek to find the man that God has for our group in the future.

Marcus Faulknor has graciously agreed to will sing with Master Peace Quartet through May of 2020.

￼

Being raised in a fairly large Christian family with everyday activities of school, chores and church, they knew how to raise the roof with a song. A vital part of their routine was sharpening their family harmony while rehearsing for church performances. This had great substance in developing the love for music he has today. Marcus has studied with the well known vocal coach Leroy Abernathy learning the basics of head tone and vocal control. Thus furthering his desire for knowledge, he began to study at “The Voice House” with Roger Beale. His latest studies began to take him to the next level of performance where he was instructed by Heidi Higgins and Jan Smith at her Atlanta studio.

He soon began to branch out from the home- town harmonies of his family, performing on stages all across the country. Marcus shows his love for Christ through music, sharing his testimony with others young and old alike. He has experience performing with groups such as “The Called” where he performed alongside his dad, Ray Faulknor former member of “The Trailblazers” for a short time, “Jericho” a progressive quartet under the direction of Dwayne Burke, who also founded “The Singing Americans”. His latest commitment was with “Cross4Crowns” but he has also performed with many others along his musical journey. He does solo dates, studio vocal work and has filled in for local groups in and near his hometown when available. He is very involved in community activities such as political events, men’s conferences and locally supported gospel venues.

Marcus already knows several of our songs and the arrangements we do. He brings a lot of experience to the stage. Come out to see us at a concert soon and meet Marcus, but most of all pray for us as our hearts heal from the loss of our brother in Christ and pray for God to lead us to the lineup he has for us in the future.

Bill, Anthony, and David

Master Peace Quartet

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related