November 2018 SGNScoops Magazine

Happy Thanksgiving! It’s November and time for the Thanksgiving edition of SGNScoops magazine.

This month, we are thrilled to have Ivan Parker as our cover artist. Justin Gilmore had the opportunity to interview Mr. Parker for this issue, and we hope you enjoy this interesting and informative feature.

Also featured this month: Artists Jonathan Wilburn, Hutch Jordan of the Jordan Family Band, Zack Shelton and 64 to Grayson, as well as artist- artist-turned- politician, Bill Hefner.

We have several monthly columns for your reading pleasure this month. We know you’ll enjoy the offerings by Amy Oxenrider, Joan Walker, David Stanton, and Selena Day.

All of these articles, plus so much more fill the magazine this month, including radio charts, music reviews, and the DJ Spotlight.

SGNScoops wishes to extend a Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. We hope that you enjoy the beginning of the holiday season for 2019.

SGNScoops would also like to thank you for your faithfulness, as well as to extend gratitude to all of our artists, writers, creative team, and all those connected with the magazine and website.

Most of all, we wish to thank our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for every good and perfect gift which he has given to us. Happy Thanksgiving!