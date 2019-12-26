Please Pray for Howard and June Rutland

Please Pray for Howard and June RutlandWritten by scoopsnews on December 26, 2019 – 8:45 am -
Howard Rutland spent 47 years with The Bibletones Quartet. His wife June was the number one supporter of the ministry throughout the years. June is in Intensive Care today following complications from Open Heart Surgery. Please pray for this family.
