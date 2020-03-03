Please Pray for Nashville

Written by scoopsnews on March 3, 2020 – 4:54 am -

In the wake of severe damage to many homes and businesses, Nashville needs our prayers.

Nashville got hit hard by a tornado last night. The latest update by Channel 5 news confirmed five dead.

Join us in praying for those that lost everything in East Nashville, Mt. Juliet, and surrounding areas.

Christian Country Artist, Steve Bridgmon said:

“Thank you for all who checked on me overnight. Touched down pretty close to me. I am safe, however people are confirmed dead and over 50,000 without power this am.”

Photo Credit Nashville News Channel 5

For information on how to help people in need,

HERE

