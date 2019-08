Please Pray for Steve Dover & Family

Written by scoopsnews on August 9, 2019 – 1:42 pm -

Please pray for Steve Dover( ClearVision Quartet)

From Steve: (Facebook)

My mother, Lucille Dover, passed this morning at 742am. Her suffering is over and her rejoicing has begun.

Please pray for us and especially dad. This is the first time in 67 years they they have been separated. Even in his pain and suffering he has been able to display his love for this precious lady.

Arrangements are pending but services will be at Miller Funeral Home in Oxford, Alabama.

Please join us in praying for Steve and family.

