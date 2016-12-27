Please Pray For Jim Brady And His FamilyWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on December 27, 2016 – 9:48 am -
Please pray for Jim Brady and his family
From Jim Brady:
My heart hurts as I say goodbye to my big brother. He went to be with Jesus last night after a car accident. He was my biggest supporter, my friend and a great brother. I’m sure he’s already catching up my dad & sister on all the family news, as only he can. I love you Chuck!
We at SGN Scoops are all praying for the family
